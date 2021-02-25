232 Students, Staff Test Covid Positive, Maharashtra School Declared Containment Zone

At least 229 students, three staffers have tested Covid positive in a hostel in Maharashtra's Washim district. According to reports, school premises has been declared a containment zone.

Maharashtra has recorded over 8,000 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The state government and Mumbai police have warned of strict measures if people do not follow virus protocol and restrictions.

Earlier, 187students and 75 staff members from two schools in Kerala’s Malappuram district had tested positive for the coronavirus.

More details awaited

