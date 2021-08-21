August 21, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  14 Arrested In Assam Under UAPA For Supporting Taliban On Social Media

14 Arrested In Assam Under UAPA For Supporting Taliban On Social Media

Assam Police said they are taking stern legal action against pro-Taliban comments on social media that are harmful to national security.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:40 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
14 Arrested In Assam Under UAPA For Supporting Taliban On Social Media
The arrests were made since Friday night and they have been booked under different sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC.
Representational Image
14 Arrested In Assam Under UAPA For Supporting Taliban On Social Media
outlookindia.com
2021-08-21T13:40:48+05:30
Also read

Fourteen people were arrested from across Assam for alleged social media posts supporting the Taliban.

The police on Saturday said  the arrests were made since Friday night and they have been booked under different sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC.

"We were on alert and monitoring social media for inflammatory posts," a senior police officer said.

Two people each were arrested from Kamrup Metropolitan, Barpeta, Dhubri and Karimganj districts, police said.

One person each was arrested from Darrang, Cachar, Hailakandi, South Salmara, Goalpara and Hojai districts, they said.

Deputy Inspector General Violet Baruah said the Assam Police is taking stern legal action against pro-Taliban comments on social media that are harmful to national security.

"We're registering criminal cases against such persons. Please inform the police if any such thing comes to your notice," she tweeted.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Couple, Their Children Found Charred Inside Haystack in Tamil Nadu Village

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Assam Taliban UAPA National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos