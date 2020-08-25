'Police Only Arrested 2 Of 10 Attackers; Rest Roam Freely And Threaten Me': Hindu Victim Of Delhi Riots

Bhai Sahab, a 25-year-old resident of North-East Delhi, has alleged that six months after the devastating communal riots, he still fears for his life due to police inaction.

His claim is contrary to the allegations that Delhi Police is in collusion with the majority community to victimise minorities in the February riots which left over 50 dead and hundreds injured.

In an FIR lodged on March 1, six days after the incident, Sahab alleged that he was picked up by 10 youths in the evening of February 24 when he came out to buy milk and was beaten unconscious.

When he gained consciousness hours later, he found himself in a pool of blood. He somehow limped to reach home and survived. But his head injury hasn’t healed even today and he is undergoing treatment.

“I told police the name of 10 youths who abducted, attacked and left me to die but police have arrested only two persons. The rest still roam around freely and threaten me,” Sahab alleged.

He lives near the house of Tahir Hussain, a former Aam Adami Party leader who is in jail with his associates for inciting communal violence and the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma.

“I don’t know if they are related to Tahir Hussain or not but they live in a street right in front of Hussain’s house. It looks like they are fearless even after committing the crime,” he alleges.

Five months after the FIR, Sahab lodged another complaint with the DCP North-East Delhi on July 20 and alleged that the investigating officer is hand-in-glove with accused persons. The FIR and the police complaint are reproduced here.

“I came to know from locals that the Investigating Officer (IO) visited the accused persons' houses and had a feast on Eid. I got suspicious and wrote a complaint to the DCP but nothing has happened yet,” Sahab said.

Outlook approached Ved Prakash Surya, DCP North East Delhi, and Rajendra Tyagi, the IO in question, for their reactions against Sahab’s allegation but they didn’t respond.

Sahab also accuses the Delhi government of paying only lip service and not offering any relief to many riot victims like him even though it has been six months since the incident.

“I received Rs 16,000 from two non-government organisations. The Delhi government announced monetary relief to riot victims but I haven’t received anything. My head injury is serious and the wound hasn’t healed yet. I need money for my treatment but I don’t know where to go," complains Sahab.

