28 August 2017 Last Updated at 12:47 pm Car Review

In Pictures: 2017 Hyundai Verna

Here’s a pictorial depiction of what’s new in the 2017 Hyundai Verna!
2017-08-28T13:17:48+0530

Hyundai is back in the mid-size sedan space with the 2017 Verna. The Hyundai Verna has upped its game in a bid to reclaim the top-spot in the mid-size sedan segment currently held by the heavily loaded 2017 Honda City and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, which is also due for a facelift soon. You have heard and read a lot about the Verna’s new features, now check them out in pictures! 

2017 Hyundai Verna

Its new projector headlamps now come with cornering lamps and LED daytime running lights. Notice Hyundai's latest ‘Cascading Grille’. 

2017 Hyundai Verna

Its nose dives in, which in turn pushes its face further down with a relatively elongated bonnet. Don’t miss the sweeping coupe-like roofline which is similar to the older version. 

2017 Hyundai Verna

Check out the new 5-spoke 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. 

2017 Hyundai Verna

Packs projector fog lamps, which are also offered in its D-Segment sibling, the Hyundai Elantra. 

Hyundai Verna: Old vs New (dimensions)

The 2017 Verna has a larger footprint than before. The new sedan is 65mm longer and 29mm wider than before. The wheelbase has grown by 30mm too. Changes in a go: a low-slung silhouette with a relatively wider profile.

Hyundai Verna: Old vs New (dimensions) 

Hyundai Elite i20 and Elantra-inspired new sleek, wraparound LED tail lamps.

2017 Hyundai Verna

The sporty looking dual-tone bumper reduces some of the visual bulk from the rear. 

2017 Hyundai Verna

Segment-first smart trunk: Be within the trunk’s proximity with the key in your pocket and the car will flash its blinkers thrice and voila, the boot lid will pop open! 

2017 Hyundai Verna

Segment-first ventilated front seats: Directs air through the seat onto the occupant for increased comfort, especially on long journeys (the Verna has three blower settings).

2017 Hyundai Verna

Hyundai’s latest 7.0-inch infotainment system with an IPS wide angle display featuring  Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with MirrorLink. What else do you get? An Android app-based remote control for passengers and Arkamys sound tuning with a 6-speaker system. 

2017 Hyundai Verna

Dual-tone (black and beige) theme as before. The addition of a sunroof makes the cabin look airy! 

2017 Hyundai Verna

A total of 6-airbags like the earlier model (dual-airbags are standard across the range).

