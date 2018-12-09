In Pics: Gautam Gambhir Bids Adieu To Cricket

Gautam Gambhir, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, mingled with fans during the final day's play of Delhi-Andhra Ranji Trophy match at Feroz Shah Kotla on Sunday.

The 37-year-old made a mark in his farewell game with a solid 112. However, he did not come out to bat on the final day after Delhi dismissed Andhra for 130 all out in 59 overs.

On Saturday, Delhi players gave him a 'Guard of Honour', while the spectators gave a standing ovation and the entire Andhra team came up to congratulate him.

Here are some images from the farewell (PTI photos): Gautam Gambhir greets his fans on the last day of Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Andhra at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, New Delhi on December 9, 2018.

Gautam Gambhir poses for photos with wife Natasha Jain and daughter, on the last day of Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Andhra at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi on December 9, 2018.

Gautam Gambhir poses for photos with fans on the last day of Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Andhra at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, in New Delhi on December 9.

Guard of honour for Gautam Gambhir on the last day of Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Andhra at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, in New Delhi on December 9, 2018.

Debutant off-spinner Shivank Vashisht picked up a five-wicket haul as Delhi ended with three points after a draw with Andhra.

Delhi, resuming the day at 409 for seven, went on to score 433 in response to Andhra's 390 all out for the all-important first innings lead.

Set an 88-run target, Delhi managed 41 for two in five overs with Anuj Rawat dismissed on what turned out to be the final ball of the day.

Vashisht did the maximum damage for Delhi and ended with figures of 5 for 49 in 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Vikash Mishra took three wickets to take his match tally to five.

With a third draw in four matches, Delhi are yet to taste victory this season and face a huge task of making the knock-outs. They are placed second last in Group B, only ahead of Andhra.

Delhi have been below-par but they have also been hit by the absence of lead pacer Navdeep Saini, who is in New Zealand with the India A squad.