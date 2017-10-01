In Patna Woman Drags Father-In-Law To Police Station For Toilet At Home

A woman, battling humiliation in the absence of a toilet at her home, dragged her father-in-law to the police station and allegedly forced him to sign a bond that he would get one constructed soon.

The incident took place at Cheggan Neura village in Minapur block of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

The officer in-charge of women's police station in Muzaffarpur, Jyoti told PTI that the woman had submitted a written complaint on September 25 against her father-in-law and brother-in-law for turning a deaf ear to her constant pleas for a toilet.

Advertisement opens in new window

Because of this hardship, she would come to her marital home only when her husband returned from his work place in Tamil Nadu.

She used to again shift to her father's house after he went back to his place of work.

Finding no solution to her woes, she gave a written complaint to the police against her father-in-law and brother-in-law.

On the basis of it, the police called the two accused to the police station on September 26, Jyoti said.

The two relented before police and the father-in-law signed the bond that a toilet would be constructed at home soon.

"We asked them to do it in one week but they pleaded for some more time to arrange money. After the compromise was reached, the woman withdrew her complaint," Jyoti added.