08 May 2018 Last Updated at 5:39 pm National

In First Poll Rally In Two Years, Sonia Gandhi Questions Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' Slogan, Says PM Speaks Like An Actor

Outlook Web Bureau
ANI/Twitter
outlookindia.com
2018-05-08T17:54:31+0530

Holding her first election rally in two years, UPA chairperson president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Modi government of discriminating against Congress-ruled Karnataka, and questioned his slogan of "sabka saath, sabka vikas".

Launching a counteroffensive against the prime minister, who has relentlessly targeted the Siddaramaiah government over corruption, she wanted to know what happened to the institution of Lok Pal, the anti-graft watchdog that was proposed to be set up.

"The Modi government is discriminating against our government in Karnataka. Is this your 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (together with all, development for all)?" she said.

The Congress leader said, "Modi is a good orator and speaks like an actor but that would not feed people."

The much-awaited Lokpal Bill got the presidential assent in January 2014, providing for creation of an anti- graft watchdog which will bring under its purview even the prime minister with certain safeguards. However, the institution is yet to be set up.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Sonia Gandhi Narendra Modi Karnataka Assembly Elections National News Analysis

