Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Implement Orders Of Panel On Air Quality Management To Curb Pollution, SC Tells Centre, NCR States

The apex court, on Thursday, said nothing was happening on ground to control the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR and directed the Centre and Delhi government to come out with suggestions to control the pollution within 24 hours.

Implement Orders Of Panel On Air Quality Management To Curb Pollution, SC Tells Centre, NCR States
Photo of the Jama Masjid In Delhi looking hazy due to air pollution. | PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Trending

Implement Orders Of Panel On Air Quality Management To Curb Pollution, SC Tells Centre, NCR States
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T18:23:18+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 6:23 pm

On Friday, the Supreme Court directed the Centre and the states in NCR to implement the orders of the panel on air quality management to curb air pollution while ruing that some sections of the media have "portrayed" it as a "villain" which wants to close down schools here.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also took note of measures taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas on Thursday and asked the Centre, Delhi and states in the National Capital Region (NCR) to follow the directions.

In an affidavit, the commission told the bench, also comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, that a five-member enforcement task force has been set up to contain air pollution in Delhi and NCR. Forty such squads would monitor the implementation of measures suggested by it to deal with pollution, the panel said.

Related Stories

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Seventeen such flying squads have been constituted to ensure the implementation of various measures mandated by the court and the panel. The number would be raised to 40 within 24 hours, the affidavit said. Ban on entry of trucks, excluding those carrying essential goods and those running on cleaner fuel, will continue, it said

Taking a note of the measures, the bench ordered, "We have perused affidavit by Centre and the Delhi government. We have taken into consideration the directions proposed. We direct the Centre and the government of National Capital Territory to implement the orders of December 2 and we keep the matter pending and will hear it on next Friday".

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

At the outset, the bench referred to certain news reports and said a message "intentionally or unintentionally" been sent that the court is the "villain" and it is ordering the closure of schools. "One thing which we observed is whether intentional or unintentional and some sections of media portrays us that we are the villains who want to close down the schools. You (Delhi government) on your own opened the schools. But, see the newspapers..," the chief justice said.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, referred to a news report and said that one English newspaper reported that the apex court threatened to take over the administration. "You (Delhi government) can condemn all of this but where do we go? Where did we say that we will take up an administrative role... We cannot interfere with the freedom of speech and expression and a political party can hold a press conference but we cannot do so," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, in a lighter vein, quoted Mark Twain: "If you do not read newspapers you are uninformed and if you read them then you are ill-informed." The bench said the issue of rise in pollution was not adversarial litigation and it will keep monitoring the solution.

It asked the Uttar Pradesh government to approach the commission on air quality management with its grievance against the direction that the industries, which was not running on cleaner fuel in NCR, will be allowed to operate for eight hours a day only. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, said sugarcane crushing goes on continuously in this season and the direction will harm farmers.

The apex court, on Thursday, said nothing was happening on ground to control the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR and directed the Centre and Delhi government to come out with suggestions to control the pollution within 24 hours.

It was hearing a plea filed by environmental activist Aditya Dubey and law student Aman Banka, who sought directions to provide stubble-removing machines to small and marginal farmers for free.

-With PTI

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi Supreme Court Air Pollution Air Quality Delhi Air Quality Air Quality Index (AQI) National Capital Region (NCR) Air Quality Management Committee
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

White December

White December

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Prateek Sur, Samarth Goyal / Young, brash and little-known artistes are using hip-hop as an outlet to speak up and speak out.

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

Ashwani Sharma / Umang Foundation in Himachal Pradesh has helped many blind and visually impaired persons achieve their dreams by giving them access to higher education.

IND Vs GER, Junior Hockey WC, Live: India 1-4 Germany - HT

IND Vs GER, Junior Hockey WC, Live: India 1-4 Germany - HT

Koushik Paul / India are the defending champions and beat Belgium in the quarterfinals. Get live scores and updates of IND vs GER, Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 semifinal in Bhubaneswar.

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement