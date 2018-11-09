ICC Women's World T20, India Vs New Zealand: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch Live Match

India's ICC Women's World T20 2018 campaign will start with a Group B match against New Zealand. India have failed to make a mark in the tournament despite qualifying for the semis in the first two editions. In contrast, New Zealand have been the unluckiest side. They are two-time runners-up, besides losing two other semis.

For the first time in its history, the tournament will be held as a standalone tournament in the West Indies starting November 9 (Friday). The 16-day tournament will feature 10 teams.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit will look to become the first Indian side to lift the trophy. India's best result in the tournament were semi-final appearances in the first two editions, in 2009 and 2019. But first, they will need to first pass the Kiwi Test.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: November 9 (Friday)

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

Best finish: Semis in 2009 and 2010

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Anna Peterson, Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Katey Martin (wk), Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Jess Watkin, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, KE Ebrahim, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green

Best finish: Finalists in 2009 and 2010.