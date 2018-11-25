I Try To Attune Wavelength With Youth And Eliminate Communication Gap: PM Modi

While addressing the nation in 50th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that for effective communication with the youth, "accept in place of expect" and "discuss instead of dismiss" should be the mantra.

The Prime Minister said that for communicating with the youth he tries to look into the young minds and simply tries to put himself in their place and adjust his views accordingly.



"It is my experience that it makes easier for the other person to put aside all arguments and pressure to convince us and attune to our wavelength and hence communication gap is eliminated," he said.



Asserting that youth don't support anything they don't believe in, the Prime Minister said, "They do not endorse anything they don't believe in and when they believe in something they pursue it wholeheartedly."



"In fact in our families, there is a limited range of interaction with teenagers, mostly the subject of discussion is studies or lifestyle issues such as what to do and what not to do. Open and frank discussions without any expectation have become rare in families and it is a matter of concern," said Prime Minister Modi.

Further, stating on the completion of 50 episode of the show, Modi said "When 'Mann Ki Baat' was started, I had decided that it would not carry anything political, or any praise for the government, or for Modi for that matter."

"Mann Ki Baat is not about the government, it is about the society. It addresses an aspirational India, an ambitious India,"

He said his addresses were a "humble and modest effort" towards acknowledging and honouring the common man's talent and deeds.

(With inputs from agencies)