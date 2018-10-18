﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  I Know Nana Patekar; He Is Indecent, But Don't Think He Can Do Such A Thing: Raj Thackeray

I Know Nana Patekar; He Is Indecent, But Don't Think He Can Do Such A Thing: Raj Thackeray

Thackeray further said that if any woman faces something unwarranted, she can approach the MNS for help.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 October 2018
I Know Nana Patekar; He Is Indecent, But Don't Think He Can Do Such A Thing: Raj Thackeray
MNS chief Raj Thackeray has said that Nana Patekar is "indecent" but he doesn't believe he did such a thing, referring to the sexual harassment allegations against the veteran actor levelled by actor Tanushree Dutta.
PTI Photo
I Know Nana Patekar; He Is Indecent, But Don't Think He Can Do Such A Thing: Raj Thackeray
outlookindia.com
2018-10-18T08:28:49+0530
Related Stories

Calling actor Nana Patekar "indecent", Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has said the 'Me Too' movement is a serious matter, and should not be debated on social media.

Speaking at an event in Amravati, the MNS chief said, "I know Nana Patekar; he is indecent. He does crazy things but I don't think he can do such a thing. Court will look into it. What is the media to do with it? #MeToo is a serious matter, the debate over it on Twitter isn't right."

Discussing the 'Me Too' movement, which sparked off following allegations of misconduct levelled against Patekar, Thackeray claimed that the movement might have been fuelled in a bid to divert attention from skyrocketing petrol prices, dip in rupee value against dollar and unemployment in the country.

He further said that if any woman faces something unwarranted, she can approach the MNS for help. Thackeray also stated that women should raise their voice as and when they face oppression, and not after 10 years.

"It seems it is being done to divert attention from petrol price, rupee value, and unemployment. If anything like #MeToo happens, women can come to MNS. We will teach a lesson to accused. Women must raise the voice when they face oppression, not after 10 years," the MNS Chief said.

The 'Me Too' movement gained momentum in India after Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta accused Patekar of allegedly misbehaving with her during a film shoot in 2008.

Since then, scores of women have come out to speak about their ordeals on social media, including actors, musicians, journalists, and politicos.

The Dhol actor had also claimed that MNS party workers were involved in the attack on her car after she opted out of the 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss after allegedly being harassed by Patekar.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Raj Thackeray Maharashtra Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) #MeToo #MeToo Movement National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 7-Year-Old Girl Returning Home From School Raped In Haryana's Rewari
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters