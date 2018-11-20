﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Hyundai Grand i10, Xcent Features List Updated

Hyundai Grand i10, Xcent Features List Updated

Both get new cosmetic and utility features in 2 variants

20 November 2018
Hyundai Grand i10, Xcent Features List Updated
Hyundai Grand i10, Xcent Features List Updated
outlookindia.com
2018-11-20T11:54:57+0530
  • Xcent SX & SX(O) get wireless mobile charging pad, LED DRLs, rear spoiler and iblue App
  • Grand i10 Sportz gets a rear spoiler, LED DRLs, iblue app
  • Grand i10 Magna gets roof rails, side moulding and iblue app

Soon after equipping the Grand i10 and the Xcent with basic safety features such as dual front airbags and ABS with EBD, Hyundai has dropped in yet another feature update for the duo. Nothing major has been introduced in the two cars except for some minor cosmetic and utility features, and that too in specific variants.

What's new?

For the added features Hyundai has not increased the prices of the two cars, making them better value for money offerings than before.

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Hyundai Grand i10 Hyundai Xcent Hyundai Cars Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Renault Winter Camp To Offer Discounts On Spare Parts, Accessories
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters