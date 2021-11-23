Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

HPSC Recruitment Scam: Surjewala Demands High Court Monitored Probe By SIT

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday demanded that the alleged irregularities in an HPSC recruitment be probed by a special investigation team that is monitored by the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

HPSC Recruitment Scam: Surjewala Demands High Court Monitored Probe By SIT

Trending

HPSC Recruitment Scam: Surjewala Demands High Court Monitored Probe By SIT
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T17:39:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 5:39 pm

He also claimed that the alleged scam in recruitment -- for dental surgeons -- by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is "bigger than the Vyapam scam".

The Vyapam scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services.

Addressing reporters on the Haryana recruitment issue, Surjewala, who is also a Congress general secretary, said, "The arrest of HPSC Deputy Secretary Anil Nagar and others has made it clear that it is the country's biggest job scam."

Related Stories

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

"This is bigger than the Vyapam scam," he said.

Last week, Nagar and two others were arrested by the State Vigilance Bureau for allegedly manipulating marks of candidates who appeared in the written examination for recruitment of dental surgeons, conducted in September.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Nagar is alleged to have demanded and accepted illegal gratification worth crores of rupees. Surjewala said that claims of merit, transparency and no "kharchi parchi (bribe, favouritism)" made by the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana have fallen flat.

In addition to the latest scam, there have been 32 more paper leak cases during the last seven years of the BJP-led government in the state, he claimed. This government is playing with the future of the youth, Surjewala said.

"We demand an investigation by an SIT (in the latest scam) directly monitored by the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court," he said.

The Congress leader said that the HPSC and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) should be disbanded immediately as these have become centres of recruitment scams and new bodies should be formed.

"We also demand that the HPSC and the HSSC be disbanded without delay so that an independent inquiry can be conducted," he said. Before any new recruitment, a panel of experts should be formed and their recommendations should be made public before being implemented, Surjewala said.

"We also demand that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar apologise to the youth of Haryana, who have been befooled by this government for the last seven years in the name of merit and transparency in recruitments," he said.

He alleged that the HPSC has become "Haryana Posts Sales Counter" under the BJP-JJP government in the state. "We have been continuously raising our voice against the injustice with the youth and all-round corruption prevailing in Haryana job recruitments," he said.

"While jobs are being sold, papers are being leaked, blank OMR sheets are getting filled after exams and roll numbers are being arranged one after the other to give benefit to favourite candidates, and whatever happens, Khattar sahab keeps making claims of giving jobs on merit and transparency in recruitments," Surjewala said.

The Congress leader asked who had given the responsibility of management and maintaining secrecy of all important recruitments to a junior state service officer like Nagar, who had joined service only four years back, while bypassing the IAS level HPSC secretary.

The Khattar government has virtually privatised both the recruitment commissions and conduct of examinations in the name of improving recruitment, he alleged.

"Private companies are preparing papers and private companies are managing the centres. They are issuing roll numbers and conducting recruitment exams. They are scanning OMR sheets and these private companies are preparing results," Surjewala said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Randeep Singh Surjewala India Punjab Haryana Chandigarh Scams/Frauds/Rackets IAS Officer Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) BJP
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

SL Vs WI, Live, 1st Test, Day 3: Rain Stops Play At Galle

Koushik Paul / Starting the day at 113/6, Jason Holder (36), Kyle Mayers (45) and Rakheem Cornwall (39) helped West Indies avoid the follow-on against Sri Lanka before rain gods opened up.

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement