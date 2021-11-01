Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

How To Build An NFT Community? Learn From The Founders Of NFT Malayali

NFT Malayali, a global network of NFT artists with origins in Kerala are taking the NFT world by a storm. The founders are on a mission to help more and more artists venture into the crypto world to get the worth for their work.

How To Build An NFT Community? Learn From The Founders Of NFT Malayali
| Art work by Reshidev RK

Trending

How To Build An NFT Community? Learn From The Founders Of NFT Malayali
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T11:20:43+05:30
Sharmila Bhowmick
Sharmila Bhowmick

Sharmila Bhowmick

More stories from Sharmila Bhowmick
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 11:20 am

Take a scoop of talent, mix well with crypto-skills, add a dash of Malayali camaraderie.
That’s the quintessential spirit of NFT Malayali – the up and coming and fast emerging NFT community – primarily created for Malayali artists of the planet.


Art Of Start
The brainchild of two artist-designers – Melvin, 38, and Nadamel, 23, – NFT Malayali is now the strongest name emerging out of India as an NFT creators community. Earlier this year, Melvin and Nadamel who were just taking his first steps into the crypto world and NFTs started a micro-group on WhatsApp. Slowly the group of just five members today has become a large community of Malayali artists with 600 creators worldwide, attached to NFT Malayali.

Related Stories

Ape-ic NFT: How Sotheby’s Pushed The Bored Ape Yatch Club To Elite Art Collector Circles

CRYPTOPUNKS | Why NFT Collectors Love These Punky Little Characters

State Of The Art: NFTs Are Disrupting The Art Space – Faster Than You Know

Floating on cryptoverse: Artwork by Nadamel and Melvin


The Duo
Anantha Krishnan Nadamel, 23, was already minting NFTs when Melvin, an artist himself was drawn into the idea of creating a full-fledged platform for artists who had a lot to offer creatively but were not finding a way to market their work.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

“It was during the pandemic that many artists suffered and then the NFT space started opening up. With a bit of handholding and crypto knowledge many artists started converting their work into NFTs and started making money. Our vision is to reach out to all local artists, artists in remote spaces and undiscovered artists to come out and showcase their work and also gain financially. The NFT space is immensely empowering for artists,” Melvin, co-founder NFT Malayali told Outlook on a call from Texas where he currently resides.

“I started with a few NFTs and then kept minting as I kept selling my work and kept minting more – the confidence starts building as you keep minting and your style gets accepted. Learning the technology part is not the biggest hurdle but it is really wise to focus on the art itself so that you stand out and create a signature,” said Nadamel, the other co-founder. Nadamel has already got to his credit over 60 NFTs and is possibly the highest selling NFT creator from India at the moment.

Initially, NFT Malayali started with a blog on Medium. Then it started featuring Malayali artists. Now the scope of NFT Malayali has gone beyond the niche of Malayali NFT minters and showcases several NFT artists of Indian origin from all over the world.

NFT Malayali team apart from Melvin and Nadamel has a blockchain advisor, Adeeb, a content creative, Boho, an event moderator Shaarif and a discord admin, Albin.

Wise Words

Some advise ready for anyone wanting to venture into the NFT space – as available right off the NFT blog:

Be patient, play long-term games with long-term people

Share your WHY

Authentically engage with the NFT community

Uplift fellow NFT artists

Pay it forward to those following in your footsteps

Be willing to experiment

Never spam a collector

 Nadamel and Melvin, the co-founders of NFT Malayali

 

Currently Featured

NFT Malyali is at present running a showcase series for artists. The artist who is now featured on their platform is artist, illustrator and senior designer turned NFT Artist — Reshidev RK. His artwork has been used as the lead picture for this feature.

Tags

Sharmila Bhowmick New Delhi NFT, Digital Art, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency Kerala National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Goa: Israel-Bound Flight With 276 Passengers On Board Makes Emergency Landing At Dabolim Airfield

Goa: Israel-Bound Flight With 276 Passengers On Board Makes Emergency Landing At Dabolim Airfield

WHO Negotiates With Bharat Biotech To Join UN Agency's Tech Access Pool

Lakimpur Kheri Violence: Police Arrests Two Men For Allegedly Lynching BJP Workers

Explainer | India’s Net Zero Promise By 2070

India Expects Climate Finance Of USD One Trillion 'At The Earliest': Environment Minister

Delhi’s Air Quality Continues To Remain ‘Poor’, No Respite On Diwali

Follow Norms On Diwali, Covid Still Not Over: Arvind Kejriwal

Navjot Singh Sidhu Lashes On Captain Amarinder Singh; Terms Him ‘A Lost Cause’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Beat Scotland

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Beat Scotland

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Advertisement

More from India

People Want To Get Rid Of The BJP Misrule In Himachal: Pratibha Singh

People Want To Get Rid Of The BJP Misrule In Himachal: Pratibha Singh

Covaxin: WHO Panel Recommends Emergency Use Listing Status For Bharat Biotech's Covid Vaccine

Covaxin: WHO Panel Recommends Emergency Use Listing Status For Bharat Biotech's Covid Vaccine

Recent Launch Of Srinagar-Sharjah International Flight Centre's ‘PR Extravaganza’: Mehbooba Mufti

Recent Launch Of Srinagar-Sharjah International Flight Centre's ‘PR Extravaganza’: Mehbooba Mufti

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Defers Bail Plea Of Accused Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son, Two Others

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Court Defers Bail Plea Of Accused Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son, Two Others

Read More from Outlook

Diwali Bonanza: Centre Slashes Excise Duty On Petrol By Rs 5 And Diesel By Rs 10

Diwali Bonanza: Centre Slashes Excise Duty On Petrol By Rs 5 And Diesel By Rs 10

Outlook Business Team / The government stated that the idea behind reducing the excise duty is to give a fillip to the economy which is recovering from the onslaught of the pandemic.

Five Reasons To Take A Relook At National Eligibility And Entrance Test (NEET)

Five Reasons To Take A Relook At National Eligibility And Entrance Test (NEET)

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NEET has been facing stiff opposition from some of the states such as Tamil Nadu. Here’s are five reasons why medical experts believe that it’s high time that NEET is relooked.

T20 World Cup: Clinical India Beat Afghanistan To Keep Hopes Alive

T20 World Cup: Clinical India Beat Afghanistan To Keep Hopes Alive

PTI / A record 140-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put India on path to a 66-run win vs Afghanistan.

WHO Negotiates With Bharat Biotech To Join UN Agency's Tech Access Pool

WHO Negotiates With Bharat Biotech To Join UN Agency's Tech Access Pool

Outlook Web Desk / Covaxin was assessed under the WHO EUL procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety, efficacy, a risk management plan and programmatic suitability.

Advertisement