Hope For Early Resumption Of Israel-Palestine Dialogue, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people said India hopes for an early resumption of dialogue between Palestine and Israel for moving towards a comprehensive and negotiated resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in his message said, "I wish to convey India’s strong support for the Palestinian cause and to express our solidarity with the Palestinian people in their efforts to establish a sovereign, independent and united State of Palestine co-existing peaceful with the State of Israel."

Modi underscored that historical ties between India and Palestine have further strengthened in recent years, adding that his visit to Ramallah in February this year was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Palestine.

"The visit was an assertion of India’s strong commitment for the development of Palestine," Modi said.

India has announced an increase in the annual scholarships for Palestinian students, six new projects including construction of a speciality hospital and an increase in its annual contribution to UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East).

"Our financial and technical assistance is an expression of our strong resolve to strengthen Palestinian institutions," Modi said.

India increased its annual financial contribution five-fold to the agency’s core budget, from USD 1 million in 2016 to USD 5 million in 2018. India is also committed to contribute USD 5 million dollars in 2019.

As part of its ongoing assistance programmes in Palestine to strengthen capacity-building efforts focused on institutions, services and training personnel, India provides 150 places for Palestinian professionals every year in its Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme.

