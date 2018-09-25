Honda Rolls Out Discounts On Activa, Grazia, CB Shine And More

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has joined the ranks of Vespa and TVS in offering various discounts and benefits on their motorcycle and scooter range. Valid up to 30th September 2018, these offers include low down payment options, free servicing and more. However, they can vary from city to city. Hence, to make things simpler, here's a complete breakdown.

Hyderabad

Honda dealers in Hyderabad are now offering low down payment options on select Honda motorcycles and scooters, including the X-Blade, CB Hornet, Grazia and the Activa 125.

Jaipur

The company is offering a low down payment option of Rs 4,999 for customers residing in the Pink City. They can also avail a free helmet, six free services and a 50 per cent discount on accessories with the purchase of any motorcycle from the company’s portfolio.

Other Cities

Festive offers for the Honda Livo (only Indore), Honda Dream Yuga and the Honda CB Shine include a low down payment of Rs 5,999. The utilitarian Cliq gearless scooter, on the other hand, can be bought with a downpayment as low as Rs 2,999. Apart from this, Honda is also offering zero per cent processing and documentation fee on the above mentioned two-wheelers.

Below is a list of cities where the above mentioned offers are valid:

In addition to all this, the company is also offering a pan-India ‘Shagun Cash Back Offer’ of Rs 1,100 on all its models.

