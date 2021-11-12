Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Himachal Pradesh: Covid Sends Fresh Threat As 42 Deaths Occur In 10 Days, 118 Children Infected

Health officials claim that massive crowds in the markets during Diwali festival and earlier breach of the social distancing norms during the bypoll campaigns are to be blamed primarily for this sudden rise in Covid infection .

Himachal Pradesh: Covid Sends Fresh Threat As 42 Deaths Occur In 10 Days, 118 Children Infected
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Himachal Pradesh: Covid Sends Fresh Threat As 42 Deaths Occur In 10 Days, 118 Children Infected
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T14:56:02+05:30
Ashwani Sharma
Ashwani Sharma

Ashwani Sharma

More stories from Ashwani Sharma
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 2:56 pm

Ten deaths in a single day and a sudden spurt in the Covid cases has sent a fresh alarm to the health department of the Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. Officials primarily held the festive season gatherings and breach of Covid protocols accountable for this sudden surge in Covid-19 cases.

However, 118 children getting infected from the Coronavirus appears to be the biggest concern this time. Most of these cases are reported as asymptomatic.

The state government's decision of reopening schools this week to resume offline classes for students belonging to 3rd to 7th standard has seen a huge dissent among the parents, as they clearly disagree to send their wards to school amid surge in Covid-19 cases .

In all 42 deaths that have been reported in the last 10 days have pushed the total number of fatalities to 3,783.

The number of active cases also crossed the 1100 mark on Friday.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Among those who died of Covid in the past 24 hours included a 38 year old female and 101 year old male in Kangra district. Of 10 deaths on November 11 , three were in Una –a district bordering Punjab .

Health officials claim that massive crowds in the markets during Diwali festival and earlier breach of the social distancing norms during the bypoll campaigns are to be blamed primarily for this sudden rise in Covid infection .

“ We are keeping a close eye on the situation .The matter was also discussed during the last cabinet meeting .The things are certainly worrying ,especially the toll , but we have increased the testing and taken few other measures” a senior official at National Health Mission (NHM) says.

Himachal Pradesh has already attained 100 percent vaccination of first dose and has also attained a major success in coverage of the eligible population of above 18 for the second dose of Covid vaccination.

The state recently introduced relaxation on Covid restrictions but Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has already hinted at taking appropriate remedial steps if the positivity rate reflects any alarming increase in the next few days.

There are also reports about children down with viral fever in some of the schools which opened earlier for the classes above 8th .This is particularly in the districts of Shimla ,Kangra and Sirmaur.

Tags

Ashwani Sharma Shimla Himachal Pradesh COVID-19 Fresh Covid Cases National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Taliban welcomes International Conference on Afghanistan hosted by India

Taliban welcomes International Conference on Afghanistan hosted by India

Odisha Congress Holds Peaceful Hartal, Demands BJD Minister's Resignation In Lady Teacher's Murder Case

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Entire Life

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

India Registers 12,516 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Continue To Decline

Suicide Bomber Among Three Militants Killed In J&K: Police

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Delay In Publishing Of P Varavara Rao Poems Attributed To ‘Unfavourable Legal Opinion’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from India

Punjab CM Announces Vigilance Probe In Corruption Cases Including Ones Reported During SAD-BJP Regime

Punjab CM Announces Vigilance Probe In Corruption Cases Including Ones Reported During SAD-BJP Regime

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Here Is List Of Trains That Indian Railways Has Decided To Cancel This Winter

Here Is List Of Trains That Indian Railways Has Decided To Cancel This Winter

‘Not A Circus Or Cinema’: Kerala HC Frowns Over Attendee Appearing Bare Chested During Virtual Proceeding

‘Not A Circus Or Cinema’: Kerala HC Frowns Over Attendee Appearing Bare Chested During Virtual Proceeding

Read More from Outlook

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list.

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

Outlook Web Bureau / The India vs New Zealand Test series begins with the first game in Kanpur (November 25) while the second match is to be played in Mumbai from December 3.

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

Outlook Web Desk / Ajit Doval was speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Advertisement