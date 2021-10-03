Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

From the much awaited result of Bengal bypolls to inauguration of the Inter-State short film festival- here comes a listicle of today's most important events to keep an eye on.

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Trending

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day
outlookindia.com
2021-10-03T09:20:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 9:20 am

Here's the list of the top 10 events of October 3, 2021

1. VP Naidu will confer Assam Govt's biennial Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Award for National Integration and National Contribution in Guwahati

2. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu to also inaugurate a PET-MRI machine at State Cancer Institute & Heritage Cultural Centre in Guwahati

3. Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will participate in the Yuva Morcha Sammelan at Tauni Devi in Sujanpur

4. Bypolls Results: Counting of votes to take place in all four Assembly constituencies including Bhabanipur constituency

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

5. BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh to chair a meeting of Karnataka state party’s core committee to discuss upcoming byelections

6. The Centre has issued an order to commence paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana from today in the interest of farmers

7. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to hold protest in Bathinda on the issue of pink bollworm attack on cotton crop

8. Gujarat, Gandhinagar civic poll will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on October 3, while results will be declared on October 5

9. Inter-State short film festival under the aegis of Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana will be held in Gwalior on October 3 and 4

10. The Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed to seek justice for social activist Athuan Abonmei has called a 24-hour total Manipur shutdown today

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Events Of The day National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

India Records 22,842 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases In Country Lowest In 199 Days

India Records 22,842 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases In Country Lowest In 199 Days

NCB Busts Rave Party Aboard Mumbai-Goa Cruise Ship, 10 Persons Detained

Bengal Bypolls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur As Counting Begins In 3 Assembly Seats

Explained: Why Is The Support Of Six Turncoat BSP MLAs Important For A Stable Congress Government In Rajasthan?

UK Updates Travel Rules For British Travellers To India: All You Need To Know

Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah Over Floods In West Bengal

Veteran Marathi Writer Dattaram Maruti Mirasdar Passes Away At Age 94

JNU Faculty Member Quietly Suspended For Allegedly Embezzling Rs 88 Lakh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President, PM Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings Upset Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2021

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Advertisement

More from India

Karnataka Woman Selling Vegetable On Train Beaten By RPF Constable For Traveling Without Ticket

Karnataka Woman Selling Vegetable On Train Beaten By RPF Constable For Traveling Without Ticket

PM Modi To Visit Lucknow On October 5 To Attend 'Azadi Ka Mahotsav' Event

PM Modi To Visit Lucknow On October 5 To Attend 'Azadi Ka Mahotsav' Event

J&K: 1 Civilian Killed, 1 Injured In Three Militant Attacks In Kashmir

J&K: 1 Civilian Killed, 1 Injured In Three Militant Attacks In Kashmir

Captain Amarinder Slams Congress Over Preposterous Lies To Cover Up Mishandling Of Party Crisis In Punjab

Captain Amarinder Slams Congress Over Preposterous Lies To Cover Up Mishandling Of Party Crisis In Punjab

Read More from Outlook

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Being Questioned By The NCB In Mumbai Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / Acting on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede boarded the vessel and conducted searches.

Bengal Bypolls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur As Counting Begins In 3 Assembly Seats

Bengal Bypolls: All Eyes On Bhawanipur As Counting Begins In 3 Assembly Seats

Outlook Web Desk / Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had lost the assembly elections from Nandigram earlier this year, is up against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur.

Unlocking The Benefits Of Earth Observation Data For All

Unlocking The Benefits Of Earth Observation Data For All

Earth observation (EO) entails measuring the Earth’s natural and man-made environments to assess their status and track changes.

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Associated Press / Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night.

Advertisement