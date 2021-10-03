Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

Here's the list of the top 10 events of October 3, 2021

1. VP Naidu will confer Assam Govt's biennial Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Award for National Integration and National Contribution in Guwahati

2. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu to also inaugurate a PET-MRI machine at State Cancer Institute & Heritage Cultural Centre in Guwahati

3. Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will participate in the Yuva Morcha Sammelan at Tauni Devi in Sujanpur

4. Bypolls Results: Counting of votes to take place in all four Assembly constituencies including Bhabanipur constituency

5. BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh to chair a meeting of Karnataka state party’s core committee to discuss upcoming byelections

6. The Centre has issued an order to commence paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana from today in the interest of farmers

7. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to hold protest in Bathinda on the issue of pink bollworm attack on cotton crop

8. Gujarat, Gandhinagar civic poll will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on October 3, while results will be declared on October 5

9. Inter-State short film festival under the aegis of Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana will be held in Gwalior on October 3 and 4

10. The Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed to seek justice for social activist Athuan Abonmei has called a 24-hour total Manipur shutdown today