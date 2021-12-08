Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Hema Malini Says Husband Dharmendra Used To Write Urdu Shayaris For Her

Hema Malini said that her children are the most valuable gift Dharmendra has given her up to this point. And, despite the passage of time, the couple's love for one another has not faded.

Dharmendra with Hema Malini. | Instagram/ @dreamgirlhemamalini

2021-12-08T15:55:36+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 3:55 pm

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra plans to spend his birthday with Hema Malini and their children Ahana and Esha Deol.

During her conversation with Pinkvilla, When asked about their children, Malini remarked that they are the most valuable gift Dharmendra has given her up to this point. And, despite the passage of time, the couple's love for one another has not faded.

Hema Malini also revealed that she relearned the Urdu language during the lockdown. Further elaborating, the actor-politician stated that she was already familiar with the language and could read and write it since Dharmendra would write exquisite shayaris for her in Urdu. Malini said, "Dharamji has written a lot for me."

When questioned further about the precise couplet penned in her compliments, the actor stated that she would prefer to keep the comment a secret because it was too personal. Malini closed the conversation by saying that their love would last forever and cannot be changed.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini married in 1980. Ahana and Esha Deol are their two daughters. Dharmendra is looking forward to the release of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' directed by Karan Johar.

