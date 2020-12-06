Head ISL Live Streaming, Mumbai City FC Vs Odisha FC: When And Where To Watch Match 18 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Mumbai City FC have two wins under their belt with 1-0 win against FC Goa and they then thrashed SC East Bengal 3-0 in their last game. Odisha FC on the other handa are looking for their first win. (More Football News)

Odisha have lost two and drawn one.

Much will again depend on how strikers Adam Le Fonde and Bartholomew Ogbeche fare for Mumbai.

Fondre scored a brace in the game against East Bengal and would be raring to go one more time. The team has good mid-fielders like Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard and their role in th eplaying XI will be important in the larger context of the game.



READ: ISL 2020-21 - All You Need To Know



The head coach Sergio Lobera has good options in as choose in mid-fielders Farukh Choudhary, Hugo Boumous, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges and Pranjal Bhumij among others.



Santana is also in prime form having netted in the game against East Bengal.



On the other hand, Odisha FC are still winless in the tournament. They have drawn one and lost two of the three games they have played this season.



Odisha coach Stuart Buxar would be hoping that his team put up an improved show.





Head-to-head: OFC have history on their side against Mumbai City FC as they had beaten them in both the games last season. Total matches played 12: Mumbai FC 5, OFC 4, Drawn 3



All you need to know about the Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC match:

Match: 18th match of ISL 2020-21 between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC

Date: December 1(Tuesday), 2020.

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world. Check worldwide coverage details HERE.



Likely XIs:



Mumbai City: Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Farukh Choudhary; Adam Le Fondre.



Odisha FC:

Kamaljit Singh; Hendry Antonay, Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Saurabh Meher; Nandhakumar Sekar, Marcelinho, Diego Mauricio; Manuel Onwu



Squads:



Mumbai City: Goalkeepers - Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa; Defenders - Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Ngasepam, Sarthak Golui, Amey Ranawade, Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Hmingthanmawia (Valpuia); Midfielders - Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Herman Santana, Rowllin Borges, Farukh Choudhary, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Ningthoujam, Asif Khan, Bipin Thounajam, Pranjal Bhumij, Sourav Das, Vikram Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Forwards - Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre.



Head coach - Sergio Lobera (Spain)



Odisha FC: Goalkeepers - Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan; Defenders - Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D'Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher; Midfielders - Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Moirangthem, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung; Forwards - Marcelo Pereira, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Premjit Laishram.



Head coach - Stuart Baxter (England)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine