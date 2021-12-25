Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Head Coach Rahul Dravid Refuses To Disclose Any Details Of His Internal Conversations With Selectors On Virat Kohli's Captaincy

It has been a convention that Indian captain addresses the media ahead of the opening Test match of a series but it was Dravid, who took the questions ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test against South Africa.

outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T19:40:28+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 7:40 pm

Rahul Dravid refrained from divulging any details of  internal conversations he might have had with the selectors on Virat Kohli's white-ball captaincy, saying that it is not for public consumption.

Kohli had decided to give up the leadership role in Twenty20 format and later he was replaced by Rohit Sharma in the One-day format too.

"To be honest that's the role of the selectors and I am not going to get into conversations that I might or might not have had," when asked if he had given his opinion on change of white ball captaincy.

Kohli had said that no one in BCCI told him not to quit T20 captaincy and it created an ugly controversy. Dravid, himself a former India captain, however praised Kohli for his passion for Test cricket and hoped that he would do well in this series.

"Virat has played a huge role in that obviously as a payer and a leader. He has been fantastic. He is one of those players who loves Test cricket and really wants to compete.

"Hopefully, he has great series that benefits the team as well," Dravid said when asked how does he see Kohli taking the Test team forward.

(With PTI Inputs)

Rahul Dravid Virat Kohli India Indian Cricket Team Cricket - BCCI
