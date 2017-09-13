Haryana Govt Transfers Senior IAS Officer Whose Daughter Varnika Kundu Was Stalked By BJP Chief’s Son

The Haryana government has transferred the IAS father of Chandigarh stalking victim, Varnika Kundu, a month after the police arrested the state BJP chief’s son Vikas Barala in connection with the case.



According to a report by The Indian Express, Varnika’s father, V.S Kundu, a senior Haryana-cadre IAS officer who was looking after state’s Tourism Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Science and Technology Department. He will keep looking after State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak, as its Vice-Chancellor, the report adds.



The father-daughter duo was widely seen as the brave warriors who were out to set an example in fighting violence against women. Kundu had earlier hit out against the BJP over its silence on the issue.



“If a person like me who has all kinds of resources does not take this fight to its logical conclusion, who will?” Kundu had said.



Varnika was chased by Vikas and his friend while she driving back home shortly after midnight on August 4.



“I’m also lucky, because I’m not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere,” Varnika had said in a Facebook post in which she described the whole ordeal.



The Haryana government has not mentioned any reason for his transfer. But, his name was included in the list of officers who were transferred,



After the transfer order, Kundu said it was up to the government where it deputes him. “I don’t have any problem in it. I never tried to stop my transfer order,” he told The Indian Express.



Earlier hitting out at BJP , he had said that not a single person from the party had approached them or cared to even send a message to them after the incident.

“People from the IAS fraternity across the country have sent me messages of support and solidarity. People cutting across party affiliations have expressed their support for us. I am grateful to them for understanding our concern and agony. But not a single person from the BJP approached us or cared to even send a message... That hurts me. I have worked in Haryana for 30 years and people from all walks of life, including political parties, know me well. If those affiliated to the ruling BJP are hesitant to even put in a word of regret, one can very well understand why they are diffident. It’s simply about politics for them,” he was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times.



His transfer order has come hours after a Chandigarh court denied bail to Vikas Barala.