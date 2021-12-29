Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Haryana Cabinet Rejig: New Minister Gets Anil Vij's Urban Local Bodies Dept

Vij will continue to hold the departments of Home, Health, Technical Education, Science and Technology. Notably, Vij was conspicuous by his absence at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly inducted Ministers.

Haryana Cabinet Rejig: New Minister Gets Anil Vij's Urban Local Bodies Dept
Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief minister of Haryana. | PTI Photo

Trending

Haryana Cabinet Rejig: New Minister Gets Anil Vij's Urban Local Bodies Dept
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T23:53:47+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 11:53 pm

A key department -- Urban Local Bodies -- held by senior Haryana Minister Anil Vij was allocated to newly inducted minister Kamal Gupta on Wednesday while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also gave up one portfolio. Khattar has given up one department under him -- Housing for All -- which along with the ULB has also been allocated to Gupta, two-time BJP MLA from Hisar.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, on the advice of the chief minister, allocated/reallocated portfolios amongst the members of the Council of Ministers consequent to the induction of two new ministers to the council, an official statement said. Development and Panchayats department, which was among several departments held by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, has been allocated to another newly inducted minister Devender Singh Babli, a Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader.

Besides, Babli will also hold the charge of the Archaeology and Museums department, which was held by another JJP leader and minister Anoop Dhanak. Dhanak will now also hold the Labour and Employment department, earlier held by Dushyant Chautala, while the former has also been additionally allotted portfolios of Revenue and Disaster Management, Industries and Commerce, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, but these will be attached with the Deputy CM.

Related Stories

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Vij will continue to hold the departments of Home, Health, Technical Education, Science and Technology. Notably, Vij was conspicuous by his absence at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly inducted Ministers. Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar, when asked about Vij's absence, had on Tuesday said, "He is our senior leader and we take decisions after consulting him".       When specifically asked if Vij was unhappy over any issue, Dhankar had said, "He is our senior leader and the best performer".

Earlier last year, after a tug-of-war with Khattar for days over the control of the CID in Haryana, Vij was stripped of the charge of the department, which was later allocated to the chief minister. Vij had then expressed unhappiness over not being briefed or given feedback on various issues by the CID. However, after being stripped of the CID department charge, Vij had said he has always maintained that the chief minister is supreme and can take away or divide any department.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Earlier on Tuesday, Gupta and Babli were sworn in as ministers in Haryana after Chief Minister Khattar expanded his cabinet in the second rejig carried out after a gap of two years. With their induction, the strength of the Haryana Council of Ministers has gone up to 14, including the chief minister, which is the upper limit. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell short of a simple majority in the October 2019 Haryana assembly polls, winning 40 of the 90 seats, and subsequently, it forged an alliance with the JJP, which has 10 MLAs. The BJP formed the government in the state with the support of JJP lawmakers and Independent MLAs. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Anil Vij Manohar Lal Khattar Bandaru Dattatreya Dushyant Chautala Chandigarh Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) Cabinet & Council of Ministers BJP MLA BJP Governor
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Outlook Web Desk / The FCRA rules have been tightened several times under the Narendra Modi regime which has blocked funds for multiple NGOs.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Take Control, Need 6 Wickets

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Take Control, Need 6 Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / India set a 305-run target for South Africa in the first Test match. At the close of play on Day 4, the Proteas were 94/4.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement