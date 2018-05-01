Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Says Narad Muni Was Like Google

Days after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb caused a flutter with his 'internet existed in the Mahabharata era' comments, his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani has equated mythological sage Narad with internet giant Google for having all information from across the world.

"Google is a source of information. Narad Muni can be compared to Google, because he had information about various happenings in different corners of the world," Rupani said here yesterday at a programme organised by the Vishwa Samvad Kendra, an offshoot of the BJP's ideological mentor, the RSS.

He said Narad Muni used to deliver news to Balram (brother of Lord Krishna) during the Mahabharata period and also to others at various points of time.

"However, Narad Muni never did anything that could harm humanity, which is why we consider him as a sage. A sage is a person who thinks positive about humankind and inspires the people," he said.

Earlier this month, Tripura's CM had said that ancient Indians used internet and satellite technology millenia before these were invented in the West, drawing ridicule on social media platforms such as Twitter and from various opposition leaders.

"India has been using internet since ages. In Mahabharata, Sanjay was blind but he narrated what was happening in the battlefield to Dhritarashtra anyway. This was due to internet and technology. Satellite also existed during that period," he had said.

Despite the all-around ridicule, Deb defended his statement next day and said "narrow minded people find it tough to believe this as they want to belittle their own nation and think highly of other countries".

Before him, Union Minister of State for Human Resources Development Satyapal Singh had claimed in February that Indian mantras had 'codified' the laws of motion long before they were propounded by Newton.

Days after Deb's 'internet in Mahabharata era' comments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the BJP MPs and MLAs to steer clear of making controversial statements and providing "masala" to the media.

In his speech yesterday, the Gujarat chief minister said unlike "negative news" which harms humanity, "positive news" does the opposite by encouraging humanity.

"Correct dissemination of information to ensure the overall well-being of humanity is a very important subject," Rupani said.

In Indian mythology, Narad is known as a Vedic era sage, a travelling musician and storyteller, who used to carry news.

