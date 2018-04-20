LIVE : PCJ OSM AWARDS 2018 Click Here!
LIVE : PCJ OSM AWARDS 2018
The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
20 April 2018 Last Updated at 11:35 am National

2002 Naroda Patiya Riots: Gujarat High Court Acquits Maya Kodnani, Upholds Conviction Of Babu Bajrangi

A total of 97 people were killed by rioters in Ahmedabad's Naroda Patiya area in 2002.
Outlook Web Bureau
2002 Naroda Patiya Riots: Gujarat High Court Acquits Maya Kodnani, Upholds Conviction Of Babu Bajrangi
File Photo
2002 Naroda Patiya Riots: Gujarat High Court Acquits Maya Kodnani, Upholds Conviction Of Babu Bajrangi
outlookindia.com
2018-04-20T12:28:39+0530

The Gujarat High Court today pronounced its verdict on appeals in 2002 Naroda Patiya riot case in which 97 Muslims were massacred after Godhra riots. 

The High Court acquitted then BJP minister Maya Kodnani who was awarded 28 years of imprisonment, but upheld the conviction of then Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi who was sentenced to life imprisonment till death. The court has also rejected the appeal of Naroda Patiya riot victims seeking compensation.

Advertisement opens in new window

Around 58 people lost their lives when the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was torched at the Godhra Railway Station on February 27, 2002.

Following the incident, on February 28 the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal declared Gujarat Bandh. A total of 97 people were killed by rioters in Ahmedabad's Naroda Patiya area on this day.

In 2012, a special court for Special Investigation Team (SIT) cases had sentenced 32 people to life imprisonment.

Apart from this, seven accused were given enhanced life imprisonment of 21 years and the remaining were given simple life imprisonment for 14 years.

All the convicts had appealed against their conviction in the High Court.

 

(Inputs from ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Maya Kodnani Gujarat Judiciary Gujarat: Riots 2002 Gujarat: Godhra 2002 BJP National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Inside A Protected 17th Century Fort In MP, An Illegal Temple That Glorifies Sati Comes Up
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters