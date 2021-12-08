Google India's 'Year In Search' Results: 'Shershaah' And 'Jai Bhim' Lead Google Trends In Movies

Google India has released its 'Year in Search' results, which distilled the country's top search trends for 2021. There appears to be a strong interest in regional cinema, putting actor Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' film at the top of the list.

The Tamil blockbuster, which focuses on real-life struggles of marginalised groups, was the most searched film of the year, followed by Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and actress Kiara Advani's Bollywood film 'Shershaah'. Captain Vikram Batra was the subject of a biopic that was released on Amazon Prime.

'Jai Bhim', based on the struggle of an Irula woman Parvathi (played by Sengani) to get justice for her husband, who was arrested and tortured by police in a false theft case, is directed by T. J. Gnanavel. Suriya plays the role of K Chandru, a communist lawyer who later became a judge.

Other Hindi films that soared on the trending charts included Bollywood actor Salman Khan's 'Radhe' and actor Akshay Kumar's 'BellBottom', which also starred actress Vaani Kapoor. While 'Radhe' was a gangster drama, 'BellBottom' was an espionage thriller that featured Huma Qureshi. 'BellBottom' was one of the first films to be released in theatres after the second lockdown was lifted, and it did quite well at the box office.

'Godzilla vs Kong' and 'Marvel's Eternals', two highly anticipated Hollywood films, rounded out the list of the year's top trending films. 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' were also included in the lists. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, actresses Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi were among the cast members of 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'.

Here's a rundown of the movies that topped Google Search in 2021:

'Jai Bhim'

'Shershaah'

'Radhe'

'BellBottom'

'Eternals'

'Master'

'Sooryavanshi'

'Godzilla Vs Kong'

'Drishyam 2'

'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

The film personalities that featured the most in Google Search 2021 were:

Aryan Khan: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, was arrested on October 2 in a drug case and released on bail on October 28.

Shehnaaz Gill: After actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack in September, fans, friends, and celebrities were concerned about his close friend Shehnaaz's mental and physical health. She returned to filming for her film, 'Honsla Rakh', after taking a couple of weeks off.

Raj Kundra: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, was arrested and released in September after being charged with using pornographic apps.