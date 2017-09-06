Gauri Lankesh's 'Adopted Children' Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya, Shehla Rashid, Umar Khalid Express Shock On Social Media

The murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh on Tuesday night in Bengaluru has shocked the entire nation.

Gauri, known for her left-leaning outlook and forthright views on Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru. She took more than one bullet and died instantaneously.

People from every section of society have condemned the cold-blood murder and so did her “adopted children”. Dalit activist from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani, JNU’s ex-students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar, university’s student leaders Shehla Rashid and Umar Khalid took to social media to express shock at the incident.

On Twitter, Mevani said Lankesh’s murder marked “a black day for Indian democracy.”



Mevani added that the killing had established that this country has become “unbearable.”

On Facebook, Mevani said Lankesh considered him, Kanhaiya, Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid as her children.

“I stayed at her place just few days ago, around 21st and 22nd August. Me and Kanhaiya and Umar and Shehla were like her children. She would relentlessly write against hindutva forces. She paid the price for being fearless and doing every bit to fight against Sangh and BJP. I m completely speechless. This country has become unbearable,” he wrote on Facebook.

Mevani also blamed the “fascist forces” for her death.

“This fascist forces will kill each and every voice of dissent..they will turn this country into a hell. I can’t believe this….She would always tell people that jignesh is my good son and Kanhaiya is my bad son. She would love both of us equally,” he added.

Kanhaiya Kumar also shared a photograph of himself with the Lankesh Patrike editor on Twitter.

“Deeply shocked and saddened at the cowardly murder of Gauri Lakesh! She was like a mother to me. She will always be alive in my heart,”Kumar wrote.

Deeply shocked and saddened at the cowardly murder of #GauriLakesh! She was like a mother to me. She will always be alive in my heart. pic.twitter.com/6x4u5UaXqt — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyajnusu) September 5, 2017

He added: “Gauri Lankesh taught me to speak truth to power. She was fearless in her fight against hate. We resolve to carry on her struggle.”

#GauriLankesh taught me to speak truth to power. She was fearless in her fight against hate. We resolve to carry on her struggle. pic.twitter.com/SnbZ0RnFkS — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyajnusu) September 5, 2017



Rashid also took to Facebook to express her shock at Lankesh’s death: This is deeply shocking. I just can't believe this. Gauri Lankesh, a prominent voice against the BJP, was murdered exactly in the same manner as Prof. Kalburghi. Three men knocked at her door. She opened the door and was shot dead! I still can't believe this.

Khalid,said: “To me, she was more than just a journalist. She was a strong supporter of the JNU movement, a friend and she used to call me her son – one of the four she has adopted as she would say (Me, Anirban, Kanhaiya and Jignesh Mewani). Rest in Power Friend, Comrade, Mother,” wrote Umar Khalid.