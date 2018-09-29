Gandhi Jayanti: Over 600 prisoners, 700 students to appear for Gandhi Peace Exam

Ahead of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, over 600 prisoners and 700 college students will appear for the Gandhi Peace Examination on Sunday.

The examination, which tests the knowledge of Gandhi's life and thought, is organised by Sarvodaya Mandal every year.

October 2, Gandhi's birth anniversary, is globally observed as the International Non-violence Day.

Inmates of Nagpur and Washim Central Jails along with officials of Washim Jail will appear for the examination on October 2, said TRK Somaiya of the Mumbai Sarvodaya Mandal.

Over 270 inmates of district jails of Dhule, Chandrapur, Alibaug and Akola appeared for the examination in

September.

Over 700 students of the Rustomjee College in Thane and K J Somaiya College and Bhausaheb Hiray College in Mumbai will appear for the examination Sunday.

Somaiya also said that books on Gandhi will be sold at 50 per cent discount from October 2 to 11 at the Gandhi Book Centre in Mumbai.

(PTI)