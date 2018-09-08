﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Fuel Price Hike: Petrol Breaches 80-Mark; Diesel At Rs 72.51 Per Litre

Fuel Price Hike: Petrol Breaches 80-Mark; Diesel At Rs 72.51 Per Litre

The soaring prices are continuing to burn a hole in the pockets of commuters.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 September 2018
Fuel Price Hike: Petrol Breaches 80-Mark; Diesel At Rs 72.51 Per Litre
File Photo
Fuel Price Hike: Petrol Breaches 80-Mark; Diesel At Rs 72.51 Per Litre
outlookindia.com
2018-09-08T11:29:45+0530

With petrol being sold at a record high rate of Rs. 80.38 per litre in New Delhi, and diesel at Rs 72.51 per litre, fuel prices have yet again witnessed a fresh hike on Saturday. 

As per the Indian Oil Corporation, a price hike of 39 paise and 44 paise per litre was implemented on petrol and diesel, respectively, in the national capital.

On the other hand, the price of petrol rose to Rs 87.77 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel is being sold at 76.98 per litre.

The soaring prices are continuing to burn a hole in the pockets of commuters, one of whom feels he may have to avail bank loans to pay for fuel.

READ MORE: Why Is Petrol Price So High In India When That Of Imported Crude Oil Is Low?

Meanwhile, a local from Mumbai urged the government to intervene in the matter.

"The way the prices are increasing with each passing day, it seems that it would cross Rs. 100 per litre. It's only the common man who is getting affected due to this. The government should take some steps and do something about it," he told media.

 While the government has maintained that depreciation of the Indian Rupee against the U.S dollar and a hike in global crude oil prices is causing a surge in domestic oil prices, citizens and the Opposition alike feel the Narendra Modi government is not doing enough to curb rising oil prices.

(ANI)

  

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Delhi Oil-Gas-Fuel Prices Indian Oil Corporation Business National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Railways 'Plan Bee' To Avert Elephant Mishaps A Success
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters