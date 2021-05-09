From Sushmita Sen To Sara Ali Khan, Here’s How Your Favourite Stars Are Celebrating Mother’s Day

It is said that “when you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest form of love you will ever know.”

While many would argue that everyday is Mother’s Day, every second Sunday of May is marked as International Mother’s Day.

According to reports, the practice first originated in the US in 1908 when a when a woman named Anna Jarvis pitched for a government-recognised holiday to honour her mother and peace activist Ann Reese Jarvis.

Anna wanted to celebrate her mother, who had reportedly died in 1905 as she believed that a mother is “the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world”.

Since then the custom to celebrate Mother’s Day has become popular all over the globe with people of all ages going the extra mile to honour and appreciate their mothers.

And this Mother’s Day here’s a look at how your favourite celebrities are marking the occasion—

1) Sushmita Sen

Taking to Instagram, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen penned a heartfelt note not just for her mother but for all mom-like personalities who “nurtured” her.

"Happpyyyyy Mother's Day to all nurturers!! I thank God for all of you!!

To my Maa...no matter how difficult it gets, you always prevail!! No wonder then, your happiness is contagious. Here's to better health and your infinite joie de vivre you're my rock..star!!! I love you!!!

To my Shobha Amma and Pritam Maa @pritam_shikhare. Thank you for being a divine source of love, strength and support through some pretty trying times...ensuring I always came back stronger!! Such a blessing to be born to your hearts...I love you!!." Sushmita wrote.

2) Kareena Kapoor Khan

Meanwhile, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of her children and wrote, “And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith..."

3) Sara Ali Khan

Actress Sara Ali Khan on the other hand used the occasion to help a mother raise funds for her young son who is battling a rare medical condition.

“This Mother’s Day help make this mother smile. Help her reach her goal,” Sara wrote while sharing a link to the fundraiser.

4) Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared pictures of himself feeding cake to his mom.

“Mothers are the ones who pray for you no matter how old you get. For them, you are always their child. Blessed to have two mothers in my life who have nurtured and loved me always. Wishing Aai and Kaku a very Happy #MothersDay, sharing some photos from the past,” Sachin wrote.

Mothers are the ones who pray for you no matter how old you get. For them, you are always their child. Blessed to have two mothers in my life who have nurtured and loved me always.



Wishing Aai and Kaku a very Happy #MothersDay, sharing some photos from the past. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/x22BBvDDiC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 9, 2021

5) Tony Kakkar

Meanwhile, singer Tony Kakkar kept his Mother’s Day message short and simple. Sharing a picture of himself with his Ma, he tweeted, “Happy #MothersDay to you all,” with a heat emoji.

Happy Mother’s Day!

