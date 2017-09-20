Former Union Minister ND Tiwari Suffers Brain Stroke, Hospitalised, Says Son Rohit Shekhar

Former Union minister ND Tiwari admitted on Wednesday to a private hospital here after he suffered a brain stroke, his son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari said.

Sources at Max Hospital in Saket said the condition of 91-year-old Tiwari, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, is serious and is being kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A team of doctors is attending to him, they said.

Rohit said his father fell unconscious this morning while having tea at his house.

