20 September 2017 Last Updated at 4:55 pm National

Former Union Minister ND Tiwari Suffers Brain Stroke, Hospitalised, Says Son Rohit Shekhar

Rohit said his father fell unconscious this morning while having tea at his house
Outlook Web Bureau
Former Union minister ND Tiwari admitted on Wednesday to a private hospital here after he suffered a brain stroke, his son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari said.

Sources at Max Hospital in Saket said the condition of 91-year-old Tiwari, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, is serious and is being kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A team of doctors is attending to him, they said.

Rohit said his father fell unconscious this morning while having tea at his house.

Details are awaitd...

