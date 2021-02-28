Former India Opener Wasim Jaffer Trolls England After Ravi Ashwin Counters British Media on Motera Pitch

Pitched battles have been fought between the former cricketers ever since the 3rd India-England Test match, in a newly refurbished and newly renamed Narendra Modi Stadium, finished in two days. (More Cricket News)

With opinions flying thick and fast, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has jumped into the debate, but with a twist, seeing the funny side of it and trolling the visitors after India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin countered a British journalist.

The opinions of former players have been divided from being the worst surface to a challenging one.

Irked by the constant questioning of the Motera Stadium pitch, Ashwin had countered a British Journalist on Saturday.

"I have a question back. What is a good cricket surface?," Ashwin shot back.

Jaffer was quick to pick on the answer and tweeted, “Ashwin taking English wickets both on and off the field.”

Ashwin went further and said, “"What makes a good surface? Who defines this?

“Seam on the first day and then bat well and then spin on the last two days? Come on! Who makes all these rules, we need to get over it and not talk about whatever picture you want to paint," said Ashwin, whose sarcasm was not lost on anyone.

Jaffer tweet soon went viral. This is not the first time that Jaffer has trolled the opposition with a sarcastic tweet. Here are few examples.

When Kevin Pietersen tweeted in hindi, “Ek match ke liye aesa wicket theek hai jaha ballebaaz ki skill aur takaneek ka test hota hai . LEKIN main iss tara ka wicket aur nahi dekhna chahta aur mujhe lagta hai ki saare khiladi bhi nahi chahte . Bohut ache , india

(For one match to have a wicket like this where technique of a batsman is tested is good, but I don’t think so players will like to see such a wicket again).

Jaffer replied, “Bhaiya Aap Kitna Drama Karte Hain.”

