Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Forest, Tree Cover In India Rose By 2,261 Sq Km In Last 2 Years: ISFR Report

According to the report, India's total forest and tree cover is now spread across 80.9 million hectares, which is 24.62 per cent of the geographical area of the country.

Forest, Tree Cover In India Rose By 2,261 Sq Km In Last 2 Years: ISFR Report
Dense Forest in Catigoa

Trending

Forest, Tree Cover In India Rose By 2,261 Sq Km In Last 2 Years: ISFR Report
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T16:22:32+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 4:22 pm

The forest and tree cover in India has risen by 2,261 square kilometers in the last two years, according to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2021, which showed Andhra Pradesh growing the maximum forest cover of 647 square km.

  The biennial report by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), which is an assessment of the country's forest resources, was released on Thursday by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who revealed that the total tree-and-forest cover in the country includes an increase of 1,540 sq km of forest cover and 721 sq km of tree cover compared to the 2019 report.

 According to the report, India's total forest and tree cover is now spread across 80.9 million hectares, which is 24.62 per cent of the geographical area of the country. The top five states in terms of increase in forest cover are Andhra Pradesh (647 sq km), Telangana (632 sq km), Odisha (537 sq km), Karnataka (155 sq km) and Jharkhand (110 sq km).

 Area-wise, Madhya Pradesh has the largest forest cover in the country followed by Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra.In terms of forest cover as the percentage of total geographical area, the top five states are Mizoram (84.53 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (79.33 per cent), Meghalaya (76 per cent), Manipur (74.34 per cent) and Nagaland (73.90 per cent).  The present assessment also reveals that 17 states/UT's have above 33 per cent of the geographical area under the forest cover.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bhupender Yadav India Andhra Pradesh Telangana Odisha Maharashtra Forest Conservation Environment Minister
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Priyadarshini Sen / Professor and Pulitzer-winning LA Times editor Michael Parks was known for actually caring for stories, and encouraging students to leap into the unknown. The prolific journalist passed earlier this week.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

Outlook Web Bureau / Novak Djokovic has been pitted against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the Australian Open 2022 first round in a draw that was delayed by 75 minutes.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement