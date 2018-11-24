Chungneijang Mary Kom Hmangte on Saturday became the first woman boxer to win six World Championship gold medals after defeating Ukraine's Hanna Okhota in the 48kg final of the 2018 edition at Delhi.

Besides being a boxer, the 35-year-old is also a political, having nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Already a legend in the sport, not many in her country knew about the Manipuri boxer. But in 2014, the reel version of her life, played by Priyanka Chopra, brought Mary Kom to mainstream consciousness.

Here are five moments which defined Mary Kom:

1. Athletics' loss is boxing's gain

Mary Kom, who started as an athlete specialising in javelin and 400 metres, was inspired by Ngangom Dingko, who won a gold medal in men's bantamweight event at Bangkok Asian Games in 1998.

2. Won silver medal in first Worlds

Competing as an 18-year-old, Mary won a silver in the first-ever World Championship at in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 2001. She lost to Hulya Sahin in the final of 48 kg event.

3. World-conquering mother

She took a break from boxing in 2005 to focus on her marital life with husband Karung Onkholer. After giving birth to twins Rechungvar and Khupneivar in 2007, Mary returned to conquer the world again as a mother. A third son, Prince was born in 2013. After becoming a mother, she has won three world titles.

4. Olympics medal

In 2012 London Olympics, Mary won an bronze medal in the flyweight category. This was the first time, women's boxing was featured in an Olympics.

5. Continued dominance

At the age 35, Mary continues to punch, as they say, above her weight. The diminutive boxer from one of the remotest parts of India is today the darling of the country. She has now seven World medals, an Olympics medal, six Asian medals, two Asiad medals, one Commonwealth medal and hosts of national titles.

She believes, she can win another Olympics medal at Tokyo 2020.