First Of Its Kind Sex Manual For Muslim Women Is Out, Writer Calls It Halal Guide To Mind Blowing Sex

Ever been under the impression that Muslim women don’t have much knowledge about sex?

A new book brings out a first of its kind sex manual for the Muslim women. Written by a Muslim woman under a pseudonym, the book, The Muslimah Sex Manual: A Halal Guide to Mind Blowing Sex, has created waves within days of publishing.

The book, available on Amazon, has chapters on various things pertaining to Muslim women’s sexuality, from kissing to cowgirl positions.

HUffPost UK reports that all what the author, Umm Muladhat, an alias, will reveal is that she is a Muslim herself and that she is an American-born psychology graduate.

“I think the biggest misconception that people have about Muslim women is that they are scared of sex or too modest to think about it. Muslim women are women like any other,” the website quoted her.

So, how did she start writing this book?

She says it all began after a Muslim woman told her about her sex life.

“Two years ago, I was congratulating a young Muslimah on her engagement. She was thrilled about starting married life and you could see the happiness emanating from her as everyone gave her their best wishes. A few months later, I could tell something was wrong. After some cajoling, she shyly admitted the truth. Her sex life was horrible.” she says, as quoted by Amazon.

“She had been a model Muslimah her entire life. Before marriage, she had never so much as held a non-mahram’s hand, let alone become physically intimate with one. She had eagerly looked forward to marriage as a chance to finally indulging in all the physical intimacy she had postponed for the sake of Allah. But it wasn’t working,” the writer narrates.

“She didn’t know sex…. Oh, she knew the mechanics. Insert penis into vagina. Climax. Withdraw. But she didn’t know how to make her husband yearn for her in bed. She didn’t know what he liked. She didn’t even know what she liked! They had begun eagerly but after a few weeks, realized that neither of them was truly enjoying having sex with each other,” she continues.

The writer then started giving her tips based on her own sex experience, or from what she gleaned from friends, or what she picked up from magazine articles.

“A month later, I saw her again. This time she had a gigantic smile on her face. “Please, write this down and share it with other Muslim girls. No one teaches this. We’re thrown into marriage and only know the fiqh and the biology,” the woman told her, she recalls.

That’s how the book was born.

According to The Guardian, while some critics have accused the author of fetishising Muslim women and encouraging promiscuity, the book has been welcomed by readers who have lauded her as a Muslim Belle De Jour, bringing a taboo subject into the open.

“I’ve had dozens of emails from men asking if I had plans for a companion book to teach them how to please their wives,” the author told The Guardian.