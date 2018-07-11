FIFA 2018: England vs Croatia World Cup Preview

England will look to cement their spot in finals of the ongoing 21st edition of FIFA World Cup when they square off with Croatia in the second semi-final clash here at Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.

England have impressed the football fans across the world with their skilful display of the game in the tournament so far.

The Harry Kane-led side have lost only to Belgium in their third and final clash of the group stage. England thrashed Columbia (4-3) before beating Sweden 2-0 to set up a semi-final clash against Croatia.

Croatia, on the other hand, are riding high on the confidence as they have won all the matches in the tournament so far. But England will definitely be the toughest competitor among the teams they have faced so far.

The Luka Modric-led side swept aside Argentina 3-0 and Iceland 2-1 before thrashing hosts Russian 4-3 in their quarter-final clash.

Both the teams have met each other five times before in the competitive clashes, and England hold a 3-2 record against the Croatians.

Their last clash was at the 2010 World Cup qualifiers where England thrashed Croatia 5-1 in a vigorous manner.

The winning team in Wednesday's match will face France in the finals, which is slated to be held on July 15.

On a related note, the England and Croatia squads are as follow:

England

Goalkeepers- Nick Pope, Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland.

Defenders- Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Fabian Delph, Ashley Young, Trent-Alexander Arnold.

Midfielders- Eric Dier, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli, Ruben-Loftus Cheek.

Forwards- Harry Kane (C), Raheem Sterling, Jamie Vardy, Danny Welbeck, Marcus Rashford.

Croatia

Goalkeepers- Danijel Subasic , Lovre Kalinic, Dominik Livakovic

Defenders- Vedran Corluka , Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic , Dejan Lovren, Sime Vrsaljko , Josip Pivaric , Tin Jedvaj, Duje Caleta-Car

Midfielders- Luka Modric , Ivan Rakitic, Mateo Kovacic , Milan Badelj, Marcelo Brozovic, Filip Bradaric

Forwards- Mario Mandzukic , Ivan Perisic , Nikola Kalinic , Andrej Kramaric, Marko Pjaca, Ante Rebic.

