The production version is expected to hit the South American markets by 2020

Expected to be based on FCA’s Small Wide 4x4 platform like the Renegade, Compass and Fiat 500X

Should share powertrain options, equipment list with the Compass

Absolutely no clarity on the arrival of the production-spec Fiat Fastback in India

Fiat has taken a radical approach to mark its entry into the mid-size SUV segment with a coupe-SUV concept. Christened the Fiat Fastback, the concept has made its world debut at the 2018 São Paulo International Motor Show in Brazil. It is believed to be a new beginning in the world of SUVs for Fiat and the series production model is expected hit the market by 2020. It will rival the likes of the Jeep Compass and Renault’s upcoming coupe-SUV, the Arkana.

The overall styling, especially up front, appears to be inspired by the Toro pickup sold in the Latin markets. The wide grille and split headlamps setup is reminiscent of the same. The rear is a bit like the BMW X6 as is the case most of the coupe-SUVs out there. While it is still unknown, it is likely that Fiat’s Small Wide 4X4 platform underpins the Fastback like the Jeep Renegade/Fiat 500X and Compass along with the Toro pickup. And if that’s the case, the series production model should share powertrain and equipment list with the Compass.

Fiat is certainly one of the last few automakers today that don’t have a strong SUV portfolio. And even in its new five-year business plan (2018-2022), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) hasn’t spoken much about the brand Fiat compared to other profitable verticals like Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Maserati. Fiat will focus on the next-gen of the 500 family globally (primarily Europe) and will concentrate on its profitable South American operations.

Since FCA has not laid out any big plans for Fiat in India, it looks unlikely that the production version of Fastback concept will hit the Indian market, at least not with a Fiat logo. Until now, the SUV-coupe body style was limited to the luxury segment only, but we might soon get to see such a vehicle in the mass market as well. How do you find this body style: stylish or overdone? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: cardekho.com