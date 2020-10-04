Start Your Day With A Healthy Morning Routine

The current times have encouraged us to look at all aspects of our lives from a different perspective and alter our daily routines to adapt better. It has thus become absolutely important for us to take care of our own health, diet and fitness, to be able to take care of our families in turn. We can begin by incorporating small yet impactful changes in our morning routine, which can go a long way in building overall health.



Here are some tips on how one can start on a healthy note every morning:



Extra care for your first meal of the day

The first meal of the day is what keeps you going till lunch. This is why it is very imperative to make sure you eat right to maintain your energy levels, and to keep yourself from munching on unhealthy snacks till the next meal. Some of the healthy and yet tasty foods that you can add to your breakfast and make it a wholesome meal are:



Almonds

A good way to start is by incorporating a handful of almonds to your daily diet. Almonds are known to have satiating properties which may promote feelings of fullness, and furthermore keep your weight under control. Additionally, some studies, amongst Indian population specifically, suggest that almonds can be beneficial in helping to manage heart disease risk factors. Additionally, according to a new research published in the European Journal of Nutrition, it was found that almond consumers in the UK has a lower waist circumference and lower BMI, both modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular disease, and better diet quality, when compared with people who do not consume almonds. Almonds could be eaten as is or added to breakfast cereals or sprinkled on breakfast dishes to add nutrition and flavour.



Hummus

This Middle Eastern delicacy can make the perfect breakfast option as it is incredibly healthy. This amalgamation of olive oil, dried chickpeas and tahini contains vitamin E, antioxidants, calcium, fiber, protein and so much more. Slather hummus on toast and you are good to go.



Banana

Banana serves as a rich source of vitamin B6, vitamin C, dietary fibre and potassium. Its high potassium content can be useful in maintaining the electrolyte balance. Banana is also fat-free, cholesterol-free and virtually sodium-free. It also contains a small amount of magnesium. Although bananas are sweet to taste because of their natural sugar content, they can be included as a part of a healthy diet. Banana is a convenient and easy way to ensure that your fruit allowance is met in a day. Bananas are ideal for all age groups and a great addition to your breakfast.



How about some ‘Me Time’?

When it comes to ‘Me Time’ it all about your choice. While some of us would prefer some quiet time, others would prefer activities that instantly pump them. If you relate better with the quiet time, you can watch the sunrise, read your favourite book, paint, listen to inspiring podcasts or even music, and engage in any of your hobbies. Grab a bowl of healthy nuts like almonds or fruits that you can munch on. If you happen to be on the other side of the spectrum, engage in activities that not only get your heart rate up but also keep you healthy. If you love dancing then put on your favourite music and moves. Dancing is an effective cardiovascular activity. Clean up your house, it might seem like the last thing someone would like to do, but try to make it fun. Play a song and do as much work as possible before the song ends. Whatever you decide to do during ‘me time’ is up to you as long as you begin your day with it – it’ll keep you charged and feeling happier through the day!



Stay connected (not virtually!)

Post your ‘Me Time’ there a quite a few ways you can capitalise on during the morning hours as a bonding opportunity with your family – from working out to learning or even doing the chores together. Pull in everyone in the family to help with the everyday chores and preparing a healthy breakfast. Play their favourite music in the background to make it more fun. Read the latest news and share it with your family. This can be fun and can keep your mind alert. Even if you are in a hurry in the morning, taking a few minutes to connect with your family or friends might help you to get your day started off in a positive way.

( Views are personal)

*Sheela Krishnaswamy is a Registered Dietitian (RD) based in Bengaluru and has over 36 years of professional experience in the clinical, corporate and communication spaces.

