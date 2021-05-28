Rachel, Chandler Or Joey: Best Cocktails To Try Based On Your Favourite F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Characters

What’s good? Watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion. What’s better? F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion while drinking an appropriate character-themed cocktail. Binge-watching a favourite show is a universal hobby, and that was true even before the pandemic. While we wouldn’t recommend binge drinking while doing so, pairing a can’t-miss series with a must-have drink is a natural combination. The release of one of the most eagerly anticipated TV reunions ever has sent fans around the world into a Friendzy.

Pull up your streaming service, binge-watch F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion, and get ready to pop open a bottle or mix up some cocktails.

Rachel Green’s cocktail choice

Being remembered for her hilarious wit and always refilling her friend’s cuppa whilst she worked at Central Perk, Rachel Green has become one of the most iconic fictional characters of all time.

RACHEL’S CUPPA

Flavours

Whisky, Hazelnut cordial, Espresso, Chocolate bitters

Inspired by Rachels role at the Central Perk and mocha latte which they seem to order often.

Ingredients

• Monkey Shoulder 50 ml

• Hazelnut cordial 15 ml

• Espresso Shot 30 ml

• Chocolate butter 2 dashes

Method

• For hazelnut cordial - You can get a Hazelnut syrup proprietary or make it as follows:

200 grams granulated sugar, 10 grams shaved hazelnut, and 200 ml water. Cook till it forms a syrup consistency

Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and serve in a coupe or martini glass.

Chandler Bing’s cocktail choice

Being known for wise-cracks and his sardonic attitude, Chandler Bing’s tongue-in-cheek humour game was always on point. He was the friend who was most likely to have a joke ready for any given situation. He prided himself on his cheeky sense of humour and sarcasm being the funniest of the group.

THE JELLO GUY!

Inspired by Chandler’s responsibility for jello service in one of the episodes (Serves 10)

Flavours

Whisky, peanut butter, cherry compote, acids, watermelon juice

Ingredients

• Monkey Shoulder 500 ml

• Martini Rosso 200 ml

• Peanut butter 20 gms

• Cherry compote 100 gms

• Lime acid 150 ml

• Watermelon juice 200 ml

Method

Mix all the ingredients using a blender and run it through a coffee filter to get a clear liquid

Serve 100 ml over a block of ice. Stir well and enjoy.

Phoebe Buffay’s cocktail choice

Being our favourite eccentric oddball on the hit show F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Phoebe Buffay’s whimsical character matches perfectly with that of the world’s most iconic gin Hendrick’s gin. A gin made oddly, Hendrick’s Gin is deliciously infused with rose and cucumber along with eleven fine botanicals. The curious, yet marvelous, infusions of rose and cucumber imbue our spirit with its uniquely balanced flavour resulting in an impeccably smooth distinct gin. So whether it’s her colourful wardrobe, her quirky one-liners, and wild imagination – gear up for a heartfelt reunion with these beautiful gin cocktails to soak it all in!

FLORA DORA COCKTAIL RECIPE

As floral and as fizzy as the mythical carbonated gardens of Alusdusa, the Floradora is a gin cocktail that is not afraid of the seductive power of the raspberry. (Come to think of it, who is afraid of the seductive power of the raspberry?).

Serving suggestion: Follow with a love poem beneath a meteor shower. The bartender Jimmy O’Brien created the drink for a young actor from the cast of the Edwardian musical comedy ‘Floradora’; she claimed that she had already tried every cocktail, and O’Brien responded by creating this miraculous cocktail just for her.

Flavours

Fruity, Refreshing, Spiced

Garnishes

Raspberry

Glass

Highball

Ingredients

• 40 ml Hendrick’s Gin

• 20 ml Lime Juice

• 10 ml Raspberry Syrup

• Top with Ginger Beer

Method

• Build all ingredients in a highball over ice cubes

• Churn and serve

CUCUMBER LEMONADE

You cannot control the behaviour of wasps at a picnic; you can however ensure you have a summer drink as azure in flavour as the summer evening is long. Cucumber Lemonade brims with naughty thoughts for summers yet to be.

Flavours

Light, Fresh, Simple

Garnishes

• Cucumber

• GLASS

• Highball

Equipment

• Barspoon

Ingredients

• 1 parts Hendrick's Gin

• 1 parts Lemon Juice

• 1 parts Sugar Syrup

• 3 parts Soda Water

Method

• Combine all ingredients in a highball filled with cubed ice.

• Lightly stir and serve.

• Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber

Joey Tribbiani’s cocktail choice

Joey Tribbiani is the perfect friend, bringing a lot of laughter and joy to the show. With his charming personality and iconic pick-up lines that are still popular to this date, Joey is known for his loyalty and support towards his friends. His one-liners still wow us, and he shows us how to treasure our friends the most and roast them at the same time. A little sweet, a little twisted and always bringing freshness around to his friends; for his evergreen youthful personality and his ability to experiment with all things edible, Mint Julep made with Grant’s Distinction is the perfect cocktail for Joey!

MINT JULEP

Ingredients

• 50ml Grant’s Distinction

• 10ml simple/sugar syrup

• 8-10ml lime juice

• 10 mint leaves

Method

• Lightly muddle mint leaves, lime juice & sugar syrup in a glass

• Add Grant’s Distinction, pack it with crushed ice & stir

• Garnish with a mint leaf

Ross Gellar’s cocktail choice

And well our ‘Guy next door’, Ross Geller is the sophisticated yet simple friend who is known for his intelligence and refined taste. He represents a character that is simple yet punchy, sweet yet strong and on the lighter side gets a little too attached to things (remember his sandwich). Well, we could get attached to Ross himself and of course, to G&G of Grant’s Distinction which is just the simple and punchy taste you can’t escape. We wish the dinosaurs were also alive to appreciate this intelligent drink!

G&G (GRANT’S & GINGER)

Ingredients:

• 50ml Grant’s Distinction

• 150ml Ginger Ale

• 3. 1/2 lime

Method

• Add Grant’s Distinction into an ice-filled glass

• Top with Ginger Ale & squeeze half a lime

• Garnish with a lime wedge

Monica Geller’s cocktail choice

Apart from having the best apartment, Monica has always had memorable comebacks. One of the toughest characters on the show, Monica has her own quirks, knows how to stand together with her friends (or sit with them in her apartment all the time), lighten up their mood (remember her with Turkey Head), and prides on herself being the most responsible one. For the strength that Monica resonates, here’s a Grant’s Rocks cocktail for you to enjoy when you want to sip a strong one.

GRANT’S ROCKS:

Ingredients:

• 50ml of Grant’s Triple Wood

• Ice

• Orange Peel

Method:

• Fill on rocks glass with ice & pour in Grant’s Triple Wood

• Garnish with orange peel

