Nainital, Rishikesh, Goa Among Popular Destinations For New Year Celebrations

India is a vibrant land of startling contrasts – a place where both the traditional and modern worlds meet. India boasts a rich heritage that’s the outcome of centuries of different cultures and religions leaving their mark. Travellers get to experience an array of sacred sites, traditional encounters, while nature lovers will enjoy its sun-washed beaches, wildlife sanctuaries, and lush national park.

Goa

Goa is one of the most visited tourist destinations in India – many people visit Goa to enjoy beaches, nightlife and to relax and rejuvenate. It won’t be wrong if we say – Goa has something for everyone. Not just that, Goa is a place for people from all walks of life. Beaches in the north are usually more developed and action-packed whereas those in the south are relatively quieter. You can head to Anjuna to cherish hippie market bliss, Palolem for palm-fringed soft sands, Mandrem for laid-back ambience, Agonda for tranquillity, and many others for various tastes.

In addition to lazing on the beach, you can practice yoga and meditation, as many travellers do.

Where to stay: Treehouse Silken Sands, Benaulim

Treehouse Silken Sands recreates the magic of one of the most popular hotels in Benaulim in Goa. Earlier called the Incredible English, the hotel had many foreigners come, stay and learn English since it also housed a learning school. Recently redone, the hotel is located in the vicinity of the sleepy coastal village of Benaulim, amidst some popular local eateries and nightlife in the scenic South Goa coastline; the hotel is just a stone throw away from the popular Colva and Benaulim Beach. The two-floor property consists of well-appointed and elegantly done rooms with a multi-cuisine restaurant, bar, swimming pool and a conference hall.

Manesar

Known for Damdama Lake, Manesar is an ideal place for picnic and family excursions. There are many temples around that you can pay a visit to – Mata Sheetla Devi Temple is a famous religious place in Manesar. Its proximity to Gurugram has in recent years caused its character and demographics to change dramatically.

Where to stay: Resort Country Club Manesar

Resort Country Club, Manesar is located amidst lush greenery and is one of the favourite destinations for a family getaway, parties or wedding celebrations. They can play the perfect host to make your event a truly memorable experience.

Nainital

The gem of Uttarakhand – Nainital is a charming hill station that sits prettily at the green foothills of the Kumaon ranges in the Himalayas. Situated at an elevation of around 1938 metres, Nainital has been developed around the beautiful Naini Lake. Nainital is a perfect weekend getaway from Delhi and the nearby places.

Where to stay: The Naini Retreat

In Nainital, the charming 90-year-old strikingly beautiful palatial building that once served as the residence of Maharaja of Pilibhit – ‘The Naini Retreat’ will be a perfect place for you to enjoy your vacations.

You can enjoy lavish buffet Meals at “Gurney House”- a multi-cuisine restaurant, live music evenings, guided heritage walks and complimentary ride in the Stella Yacht at Boat Club House Club.

Rishikesh

Famous for its spiritual importance, Rishikesh has a number of Yoga Ashramas for practising meditation. Located in the foothills of the Himalayas in northern India, it is known as the ‘Gateway to the Garhwal Himalayas’ and ‘Yoga Capital of the World’. The Ganges, one of the most sacred rivers to Hindus flows through Rishikesh. It is here that the river leaves the Shivalik Hills in the Himalayas and flows into the plains of northern India. Several temples, ancient and new, are along the banks of the Ganges in Rishikesh. Shatrughna Mandir, Bharat Mandir (Lord Vishnu's avatar), Lakshman Mandir are the ancient temples established by Adi Shankaracharya.

As per history, some pilgrims used to stay at Rishikesh as a resting place before moving onwards to the higher mountains for the pilgrimage while a larger number used to visit Rishikesh as the original destination and visited various sites between Rishikesh and Lakshman Jhula before returning.

Where to stay: Aloha on the Ganges

Aloha on the Ganges in Rishikesh offers a holistic experience, catering to all those looking for a spiritual yet adventurous retreat in the lap of nature. You’ll get a sumptuous buffet meal at Latitude, a multi-cuisine restaurant with live Indian flute music playing and Holistic Yoga and meditation sessions.

Dharamshala

If you are looking for a soothing yet adventurous trip, then including Dharamshala in your travel bucket list is a must! Dharamshala is blessed with panoramic views of deodar forests, the beautiful Himalayas and much more. This pristine hill station is a popular tourist destination – located in the Kangra valley of Himachal Pradesh, it’s not only a haven for people who love adventures but also for those keen on exploring spirituality, beauty and nature to the fullest.

Where to stay: Adivaha

Adivaha is a quintessential abode nestled in the lap of the snow clapped dhauladhar ranges. This luxury resort is a great getaway for a weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city. You can also work remotely from the resort if you want a week away.

Enjoy!

