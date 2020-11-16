Here’s How You Can Reuse Your Clothes And Look Dapper This Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is celebrated just one day after the grand Diwali festival celebration and is much like the festival of Raksha Bandhan that strengthens the brother-sister bond. Dressing up is one of the most exciting parts of any festival, however, given the pandemic situation we are into, it might get difficult for us to go out shopping and finding perfect attire.

If this has been the case with you, don’t struggle to think about how to look gorgeous this Bhai Dooj. We are here to help you and teach ways to reuse clothes that you already have in your wardrobe and look stylish.

Celebrity designer Kunal Anil Tanna tells Outlook that one of the most reliable tricks to look their dapper best for men is – layering. “Using garments in a compatible colour palette, juxtaposed together to create a smart festive ensemble. Styling an open bandi with a neutral knit Kurta teamed with trousers is as easy as it can get to shine through Bhaidooj celebrations.”

Bollywood designer Ridhi Mehra believes that to re-style something that you already own for a crisp festive look, you could try these tips:

Pair a favourite drape with one of those multi-purpose blouses: Talk of sarees and the blouse is an inevitable component. Beautifully crafted multi-purpose blouses to mix and match with your sarees is one way to go all chic while re-doing old trims from your wardrobe.

Add glam with Jewellery: From minimalist to heavily worked pieces, your attire is only complete when it's accentuated with precious gemstones put together in striking designs.

Accessorize with a belt: Anything adorned with Jewel belts makes it extremely chic and contemporary. Belts can be styled with saree, or dresses; try both and experiment with innumerable looks.

She adds, “If you're siding with sarees, pre draped, ruffled and chic sarees make a great choice. Other than that, a gorgeous lehenga or a beautiful Anarkali also does the same magic.”

Hope this must have helped you make your Bhai Dooj more stylish.

