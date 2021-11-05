Watch: Shocking Footage Of Cracker-Laden Truck Bursting Into Flames In Tamil Nadu

In a tragic incident on the auspicious day of Diwali, a man and his son in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district were charred to death followed by an explosion of some country-made firecrackers which they were carrying on a two-wheeler.
According to the CCTV footage that has gone viral on social media, a two-wheeler suddenly bursted into flames right after coming across a police barricade. Another person on a two-wheeler approaching from the wrong side loses control and falls down.
CCTV footage of country crackers explosion in #Kottakuppam, #Villupuram district on Thursday
The deceased have been identified as Kalainesan (Father, 35), who worked at an automobile parts company, and his son Pradesh (7).
The father-son duo were were heading to Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district to celebrate Diwali at Kalaninesan's mother-in-law's house after procuring country-made crackers from neighbouring Puducherry.
According to an investigating officer, " The boy was seated on two bundles of firecrackers kept tightly tied in the front of the two-wheeler. We believe that friction and pressure led to the explosion,"
"The sudden appearance of the other two-wheelers from the opposite side could have led to a jerk, causing friction," he later added.
Three other people have also been known to sustain injury, including the person on the two-wheeler coming on the opposite side.
The Villupuram district police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and rash and negligent driving.