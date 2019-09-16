Farooq Abdullah, Ex-Jammu And Kashmir CM, Detained Under Public Safety Act

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was on Monday detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), news agency IANS reported.

Not just that, the place where Abdullah senior will be housed has been declared a temporary jail, through an order.

The PSA allows detention of any individual for up to two years without a trial. Ironically, the law was first promulgated during Sheikh Abdullah's tenure, father of Farooq Abdullah.

Abdullah, a parliamentarian from Srinagar, had been under house arrest along with other J&K leaders, including his son Omar Abdullah.

The development came within minutes of the Supreme Court seeking a response from the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration to a plea seeking to produce Abdullah before the court.

The petitioner, MDMK Chief and leader Vaiko, who said he is a close friend of Abdullah for the past four decades, contended that constitutional rights conferred on the National Conference leader had been deprived of on account of "illegal detention without any authority of law".

Vaiko, in his petition, has said that National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah could not be contacted as many leaders in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) were under house arrest, after the abrogation of Article 370.

