Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Farm Laws: SC Panel Member Says Will Decide On Releasing Report After Analysing 'Legal Consequences'

Anil J Ghanwat, part of the three-member Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws on Monday said he will decide on whether to release the panel's report after analysing the legal consequences and claimed that the two other members have given him the freedom to take a call.

Farm Laws: SC Panel Member Says Will Decide On Releasing Report After Analysing 'Legal Consequences'

Trending

Farm Laws: SC Panel Member Says Will Decide On Releasing Report After Analysing 'Legal Consequences'
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T17:28:32+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 5:28 pm

The panel, after studying the three farm laws and consultation with stakeholders, had submitted its report to the apex court on March 19.        

Since then, the report has not been made public despite Ghanwat having requested the Chief Justice of India in a letter dated September 1 to release the report in the public domain saying its "recommendations will pave the way to resolve the ongoing farmers' agitation."        

Speaking to PTI, Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatan, said the committee met on Monday against the backdrop of the government deciding to repeal the three farm laws.        

Related Stories

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

"We discussed in detail whether to make the report public or not. The other two members gave me the freedom to take a call on this issue. I will decide after analysing the legal consequences, if any," he said.        

The other two members of the committee are Ashok Gulati (agri economist and former chairman of Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices) and Pramod Kumar Joshi (agri economist and Director for South Asia at International Food Policy Research Institute). These two members were not available for comments.        

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Ghanwat said unlike these two members who are academicians and professionals, he is a farmers' leader. The panel's report is in "favour" of the farming community and should be released in the public domain in the larger interest of the country's agriculture sector and farmers' welfare.        

Expressing dismay over the government's decision to repeal the farm laws, Ghanwat had last week said this decision "won't end the agitation too. Because their demand to make minimum support price (MSP) legal will be there. And this decision won't help the BJP politically either." 

"This is a very unfortunate decision. Farmers were given some freedom, but now they will be exploited as they have been exploited since independence or since British rule," he had said.     

The three central farm laws which will be repealed are: Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Supreme Court India Delhi Delhi - NCR New Delhi Supreme Court
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave of Srinagar.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement