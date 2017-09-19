Exiled Author Taslima Nasreen Likens Mamata Banerjee With A 'Muslim Fanatic'

Terming West Bengal Mamata Banerjee a "Muslim fanatic" controversial author Taslima Nasreen said that the Chief Minister doesn't allow her to enter West Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee criticized everything of the Left government but she did the same thing what Left Front government did to me," Taslima Nasreen told ANI.

She said that the Left government threw her out of West Bengal because they thought they will get Muslim votes.

"Mamata Banerjee's thinking to get Muslim votes is the same; she thought she would lose Muslim votes if she allowed me to enter West Bengal," Taslima said.

She also said that people should know that by throwing her out of any state would not get anybody Muslim votes.

"I do not think Mamata Banerjee is a human rights defender. There are many people in West Bengal who criticised her and suffered a lot," Nasreen told ANI.

She also said that people were arrested for drawing cartoons of Mamata Banerjee.

"Human rights have been violated in West Bengal," Taslima said.

Earlier Mamata Banerjee, while commenting on the Rohingyas issue, asserted that the state government can't compromise on any terrorist activity.

"We can't compromise on any terrorist activity. If any terrorist is there, the Government will take action, but commoners should not suffer," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Centre filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on deportation of Rohingya Muslims from India and said that the illegal influx of the refugees will adversely affect the fundamental rights of Indian citizens and cause a threat to the national security.

The apex court had told the government to submit the affidavit after a plea was filed before it against the deportation of the illegal immigrants to Myanmar.

Expressing her views over the issue, Mamata had earlier took to Twitter stating that "We do support the @UN appeal to help the Rohingya people. We believe that all commoners are not terrorists. We are really concerned."

Last month, the West Bengal government had announced that it would distribute identity cards issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to Rohingya children lodged in juvenile justice homes across the state after UNHCR officials in India wrote to the West Bengal government. (ANI)