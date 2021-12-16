Ex Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Takes A Swipe At Modi For Initiating Development Project Around Kedarnath Temple

Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Rawat credited Congress party with the withdrawal of the Devasthanam Board Act in Uttarakhand, saying it was against the autonomy of temples.

2021-12-16T20:06:03+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 8:06 pm

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the development of the area around the Kedarnath temple after the 2013 disaster, and said, that today people are mediating in "caves built by us".

PM Modi had visited the shrine during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and meditated there. He also inaugurated a rebuilt samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath and laid the foundation stone of reconstruction projects worth over Rs.400 crore in Uttarakhand last month.

Addressing a rally held to launch the Congress Party’s campaign for the Assembly polls at Parade Ground here, the former chief minister praised Rahul Gandhi, saying he was the only national leader to visit Uttarakhand after the 2013 disaster.

He also credited Gandhi with the success of the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws.

"If voted to power, we would create an Uttarakhand, free from unemployment, inflation and migration. We would also script a new chapter in women empowerment," Rawat said.

(With PTI Inputs)

