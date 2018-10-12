Even After Being Convicted, Some Never Improve: Sushil Kumar Modi On Lalu Yadav

﻿
Lalu, who was convicted in the fodder scam, is currently admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi under police custody, owing to heart-related problems.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2018
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-10-12T12:39:13+0530

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, saying that people often change after being convicted in a crime but the latter did not.

Sushil Modi was speaking at the book launch function documenting "benami" land deals, allegedly involving the RJD president and his family members. The 300-page book titled "Lalu Leela".

"It is said that people get reformed after going to prison. However, some people never improve. Lalu Yadav did not improve even after being convicted in the fodder scam. Lalu's family is the owner of 141 plots, 30 flats, and over half a dozen houses," the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said.

The book was released on the 116th birth anniversary (October 11) of socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan on Thursday.

Lalu, who was convicted in the fodder scam, is currently admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi under police custody, owing to heart-related problems.

ANI

