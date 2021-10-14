Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Zendaya Finds Her ‘Dune’ Co-star Timothee Chalamet ‘Geuninely Great’

In an interview, the emmy award-einning actor said that she had a lot of fun with actor Timothee Chalamet while shooting for Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming film ‘Dune’.

Zendaya Finds Her ‘Dune’ Co-star Timothee Chalamet ‘Geuninely Great’
Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet are paired opposite each other in the upcoming film 'Dune'

Trending

Zendaya Finds Her ‘Dune’ Co-star Timothee Chalamet ‘Geuninely Great’
outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T13:11:23+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 1:11 pm

Emmy award-winning actor Zendaya is over the moon after shooting with Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, ‘Dune’. In an interview Zenday said she felt relieved to work alongside Chalamet for the film which also stars Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and many other actors.

“Timothée is a genuinely great, funny, hilarious person. I think he was also excited to have another actor his age on set,” Zendaya said in an interview.

She also added she was deeply moved by the “kindness” of film’s director, Denis Villeneuve. “Denis Villeneuve is another incredibly kind person!  He had so much to think about—the light, the wind, the background, the sets, the characters—and was always being asked a million questions, and he handled everything so calmly and with such kindness and patience,” she said.

'Dune' tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), a young man born into a destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

The film will release in India on October 22 and in Maharashtra from Oct 29, in English and Hindi

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Timothee Chalamet Zendaya Los Angeles Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Nora Fatehi Appears Before Enforcement Directorate In Rs 200 Crore Money-Laundering Case

Nora Fatehi Appears Before Enforcement Directorate In Rs 200 Crore Money-Laundering Case

Poetry And Puja: Verses By Kushal Poddar

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: A Film Being Selected For A Festival Or An Award Function Is Always Great

Britney Spears To Sing In Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather': Reports

Lata Mangeshkar Says She Is 'Nothing' Without People Who 'Like' Her Singing

Former 'Superman' Dean Cain Slams DC Comics For Making The Character Bisexual: 'They're Bandwagoning'

Adele Shares Details Of Her Upcoming Album '30': 'Painstakingly Rebuilt My Heart'

R Balki To Direct Abhishek Bachchan In A Cricket-Based Drama: Reports

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post Supporting SRK Amid Aryan Khan's Arrest

Sonam Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post Supporting SRK Amid Aryan Khan's Arrest

The Art Of Masood Hussain: Kashmir, Vitasta And Jalodbhava

The Art Of Masood Hussain: Kashmir, Vitasta And Jalodbhava

'OMG 2'Film Shoot Didn't Stall, Clarifies Ashwin Varde

'OMG 2'Film Shoot Didn't Stall, Clarifies Ashwin Varde

Akshay Kumar Is Glad 'Bell Bottom' Got A Good Digital Release

Akshay Kumar Is Glad 'Bell Bottom' Got A Good Digital Release

Read More from Outlook

TMC, Punjab CM Attack Centre Over Extension Of BSF's Jurisdiction By 35Kms

TMC, Punjab CM Attack Centre Over Extension Of BSF's Jurisdiction By 35Kms

Outlook Web Desk / MHA authorized the BSF to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch of the borders of Assam, West Bengal and Punjab instead of the existing 15Km limit.

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Huzaifa Pandit / The events entrenched in memory are all imbued with a tinge of grief. A medley of loss and tears in an insurgency-wrecked Valley.

World T20: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Challenges India To A Duel

World T20: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Challenges India To A Duel

PTI / Pakistan will take on India in their T20 World Cup opener on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Outlook Business Team / This has put RIL in a difficult position with, corporate circles abuzz with whispers that Asia's richest businessman, Ambani was contemplating a hostile takeover of Zee entertainment group.

Advertisement