Yusuf Husain Passes Away: Hansal Mehta, Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee Offer Condolences

Saturday began with grief for filmmaker Hansal Mehta and his wife Safeena Husain, who lost a family member, actor Yusuf Husain. Mehta took to social media to announce the tragic news of Yusuf Hussain's death and paid passionate respect to him. In his moving eulogy, Mehta recalled how the actor helped him when he was working on his film ‘Shahid’. Mehta highlighted how life would be different without him.

Taking to Twitter, Mehta wrote, "I had completed 2 schedules of ‘Shahid’. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed. That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life - if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone. To remind all those women in heaven that they are ‘Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki’ and all the men that they are ‘Haseen naujwaan’. And then to end with a booming ‘love you love you love you’. Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My Urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!"

Soon afterwards many from the film industry took to social media to offer their condolences. Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan, Pooja Bhatt and many others took to social media to share their feelings about the untimely death of the veteran actor.

Sad News!!! Condolences to @safeenahusain @mehtahansal & the entire family!!! Rest in peace Yusuf saabðÂÂÂ https://t.co/q7CFbbEo95 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 30, 2021

This brought tears to my eyes Hansal. Can’t begin to imagine what you’ll are feeling. My deepest condolences to all! ðÂÂÂ — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 30, 2021

#RIP Yusuf ji. We worked together in several films starting with Kuch na kaho and lastly on Bob Biswas. He was gentle, kind and full of warmth. Condolences to his family. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ pic.twitter.com/6TwVnU0K8y — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 30, 2021

Late Yusuf Hussain had a long and successful career. He had been in a number of films and television series. ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Raaz’, ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’, ‘Dhoom’, ‘Shahid’, ‘OMG: Oh My God’, ‘Krrish 3’, ‘Raees’, ‘Dabangg 3’, ‘The Tashkent Films’, and ‘Jalebi’ are among his most notable film performances. In terms of his television career, he has been in programs such as ‘CID’, ‘Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan’, ‘Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’, ‘Ssshhhh... Koi Hai’, and ‘Mullah Nasruddin’.