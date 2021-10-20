‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actor Abhishek Malik Gets Hitched To Fashion Stylist Suhani Chaudhary

Abhishek Malik of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ fame got married in a lavish wedding in Delhi. He married fashion stylist Suhani Chaudhary, and he took to social media to post photos from their wedding ceremony and the pre-wedding rituals.

The bride and groom chose light-coloured matching gowns for their wedding. He was dressed in a sherwani, and she was dressed in a thick lehenga with a full-sleeved top.

Malik had posted photos from their engagement ceremony a while back as well. The actor donned a sharp suit, while she wore a pink gown. One of the photos showed them kissing while posing for the camera.

According to a leading daily, the couple had known each other for some time before the lockdown and discovered new aspects in their love during the lockdown. They held a Roka ceremony in January of this year.

About Chaudhary, Malik had told the daily earlier, “I met Suhani through a friend and we would talk to each other. I have known her for a long time but due to us being in Delhi and Mumbai, we wouldn’t meet that much. During lockdown, I went home and we met a few times. We vibed well. In December 2019, we spent good times and celebrated New Year together.”

Here’s wishing the couple a happy married life ahead.